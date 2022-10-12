Stormers to test their depth on tour
Coaches keen to see who will rise to the occasion
If a chain's strength is determined by the durability of its weakest link then the Stormers will put the theory to the test on their tour of Italy and Wales.
They will have to operate for the remainder of their tour without their much garlanded Springboks Damian Willemse and Herschel Jantjies who are joining props Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff, as well as flank Deon Fourie and hooker Joseph Dweba for some rest and recovery ahead of the Springboks’ end of year tour next month.
They are without some of their leading lights which leaves them perhaps vulnerable to surrendering their unbeaten record in the United Rugby Championship which now stretches 14 matches.
However, it is not exactly foreign territory for the Stormers to play without the most recognisable Boks but the last time they did so they still had some Green and Gold that helped fly the flag. When they played Zebre in March in Stellenbosch their much weakened team still featured Springboks Warrick Gelant, Willemse, Jantjies, Marvin Orie, Scarra Ntubeni, as well the then yet to be capped Evan Roos and Deon Fourie.
They went on to win that match at a canter with Leolin Zas delivering a performance that would cement his place in the team.
That seize-the-moment mentality will be widely encouraged by the coaching staff as the Stormers go into battle in their remaining matches on tour against the Ospreys and Cardiff.
Though Willemse and Jantjies are no longer available and reserve hooker Chad Solomon is now out injured, they have some reinforcements arriving in the shape of fullback Clayton Blommetjies who tied the knot last week, as well as fit again hooker JJ Kotze.
Dobson will be testing his team's depth on the remainder of the tour and as ever some positions are better stocked than others. At flyhalf for instance, the Stormers are now blessed with options. Manie Libbok, the tournament's leading points scorer last season is the established starter, but in the highly promising Sacha Mngomezulu they have another star in the making.
With Blommetjies likely to take the No.15 jersey that Willemse vacated, Mngomezulu is likely to continue at inside centre where he debuted last weekend against Zebre.
Back home the Stormers can also call on fit again Kade Wolhuter after his rehabilitation from long term knee injury.
“It’s great to not only have Sacha, but also see Kade Wolhuter playing well over the weekend. In terms of that position, the future is looking bright for us,” said backline and attack coach Dawie Snyman.
“At this stage, we have a little bit of depth, especially with Sacha coming through. It’s great that he can play next to Manie (Libbok), at inside centre,” added Snyman. “He will be learning from Manie and, at some stage this season, he will step in at flyhalf when he is needed and he will have full confidence in his ability to do the job for us.”
The tour matches will provide the coaching staff with valuable insights into the depth at their disposal. Dobson and Co, as will all the teams with hopes of lifting the trophy, have to spread game time across their playing group.
The Stormers will play the Lions in their first match back before the competition goes into a month hiatus as the November internationals come into sharp focus.