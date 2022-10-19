He admits it comes down to game management. “Our game drivers need to get it right.
Last week even their game drivers were guilty of drifting off course. Fullback Andries Coetzee, ostensibly recruited for his big left boot, experience and calm demeanour, fluffed his lines when his penalty failed to find touch, denying the Lions an opportunity to win the game.
On the chin
“It is one of those things you have to take on the chin,” said a rueful Coetzee.
“You don't really talk about it because it is almost compulsory for you to do that. That was just a silly error and maybe cost us the game. That reflects badly on me. I'm my own worst critic. You have to get your basics right and then the X-factor things will come. That was one of the slip-ups.
“I have to move forward, but you have a heavy heart when you drop the guys with a kick like that. I won't make a mistake like that again,” he promised.
“It is about bouncing back,” said Loubscher.
“Hopefully we can win this week and next week against the Stormers and build some momentum. It will be really tough,” he said about their last engagements before a month-long break.
Lions purr on the attack
But Glasgow will present them something else to worry about
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Raw statistics suggest the Lions and Glasgow Warriors will try to run each other off their feet when they clash in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Both teams have attacked with such alacrity that their battle lines are compromised when they need to commit to defence.
Last weekend the Lions came up short against a smart, well drilled and combative Ulster. While that team requires opponents to apply shoulder to the wheel in set pieces, Glasgow will likely seek opportunity in the wide-open spaces.
Lions' attack coach Ricardo Loubscher admits his team will have to adapt. “It will be a different challenge for us with Franco (Smith) there,” he said about the touring team's South African coach.
Smith, a proponent of ball-in-hand, high-tempo, co-ordinated attack, has turned his team into a force, but their defence stands in stark contrast.
Only the Italian teams Benetton and Zebre Parma have conceded more tries than them this season.
The Lions have scored one try fewer than Glasgow, but they too have left the back door open, conceding as many as they've scored.
“We are pleased with our effort on attack,” said Loubscher.
“It is nice to see all the work we did in pre-season is paying off. All the credit must go to the players for paying attention to small details,” he said about his team's ability to create and round off opportunities.
However, last weekend's defeat against Ulster again exposed the Lions' lack of experience and game management in critical moments.
“We spoke about having composure and patience. We must also make sure we start well in the first half and the second half, and build some scoreboard pressure,” said Loubscher.
