Am is a keen follower of football and did well.
He threw the challenge forward to fellow rugby star Damian De Allende.
Bryan Habana, Warrick Gelant and South African-born Scotland assistant coach Alan-Basson Zondagh were among those who praised Am's skills.
According to Rugby World, Am came from a football-loving community and his mother tried to persuade him to ditch rugby for the sport.
Bafana are you watching? Lukhanyo Am shows off football juggling skills
Image: SUPPLIED
Not content with dominating on the rugby field, Springbok star Lukhanyo Am has impressed fans with his football juggling skills.
Am was recently challenged to a game of keep-ups for 30 seconds, and documented how it went on Instagram.
