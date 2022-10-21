Rugby

Bafana are you watching? Lukhanyo Am shows off football juggling skills

21 October 2022 - 12:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Lukhanyo Am is a keen follower of football.
Lukhanyo Am is a keen follower of football.
Image: SUPPLIED

Not content with dominating on the rugby field, Springbok star Lukhanyo Am has impressed fans with his football juggling skills.

Am was recently challenged to a game of keep-ups for 30 seconds, and documented how it went on Instagram.

Am is a keen follower of football and did well.

He threw the challenge forward to fellow rugby star Damian De Allende.

Bryan Habana, Warrick Gelant and South African-born Scotland assistant coach Alan-Basson Zondagh were among those who praised Am's skills.

According to Rugby World, Am came from a football-loving community and his mother tried to persuade him to ditch rugby for the sport.

READ MORE:

Wallaby legend Tim Horan hails Boks’ Lukhanyo Am as one of the best

Am and Damian de Allende will continue their centre pairing on Saturday, widely regarded as the best in the current game
Sport
1 month ago

Lukhanyo Am shows strength with calmness in decision-making

Kurt-Lee Arendse had a dream start against the All Blacks, scoring the Rugby Championship opener and Malcolm Marx, in his 50 Test, was colossal. But ...
Sport
2 months ago

WATCH | Drakensberg Boys Choir singing and dancing with Sharks players will make your day

“Magic happens when the arts and sport come together,” said the choir.
Sport
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  3. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  4. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer
  5. ‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg