Rugby

Bulls launch spirited fightback to earn bonus-point victory over Benetton

21 October 2022 - 21:02
Ruan Nortje of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld on April 23, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Ruan Nortje of the Vodacom Bulls during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Benetton Rugby at Loftus Versfeld on April 23, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

The Bulls produced a stunning second-half performance to claim a 44-22 bonus-point victory over Benetton in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash played at a wet Stadio Monigo on Friday night.

With this vital win on tour, the Bulls stopped the bleeding after successive defeats to the Glasgow Warriors and Munster and climbed to third spot on the log standings.

This match only came to life in the second half as all six tries were scored after the restart after what turned out to be a dismal opening stanza with few notable and exciting moments in the drizzle.

Home side Benetton went into the halftime break with a slender 9-3 lead and the educated boot of Tomas Albornoz was the difference as he successfully found the middle of the poles from his three penalties.

Two URC fixtures postponed after players fall ill with gastroenteritis

Two highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) games have been postponed due to players falling ill in two camps.
Sport
6 hours ago

The Bulls had only three points to show from a penalty that was put away by Chris Smith and they were faced with a mountain to climb after the restart to get themselves into the game.

Whatever coach Jake White told his players during the halftime break worked wonders as they came back to run riot with five tries from Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Marcel Coetzee and Stravino Jacobs.

Benetton’s only try was scored by Zuliani Manuel but Albornoz kept them in the hunt and in the second half they took a slender 22-20 lead before the Bulls took control of proceedings.

The Bulls' confidence will be high when they host the Sharks at Loftus at the weekend where they will be out to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Albornoz ended the match with 17 points from five penalties and one conversion while Smith scored 11 points and substitute and veteran kicker Morné Steyn contributed six.

Scorers

Benetton       (9)        22

Bulls                 (3)        44

Benetton — Try: Zuliani Manuel; Conversions: Tomas Albornoz (1); Penalties: Tomas Albornoz (5)

Bulls — Tries: Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Marcel Coetzee, Stravino Jacobs; Conversions:  Chris Smith (2), Morné Steyn (3); Penalties: Chris Smith (3)

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

LIAM DEL CARME | Rassie shares a poignant moment on his return to centre stage

SA Rugby’s director of rugby took a moment to reflect on his time at Munster and the turning point in his coaching career
Sport
1 day ago

Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns

Despite losing a year in preparations for the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the Springboks are likely to arrive in France in 2023 as one of the most ...
Sport
1 day ago

Two URC fixtures postponed after players fall ill with gastroenteritis

Two highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) games have been postponed due to players falling ill in two camps.
Sport
6 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. ‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future Soccer
  3. SA stars lack hunger to play in Europe, says former Bafana star Dikgacoi Sport
  4. ‘One of these teams will get more than five from us’, warns Chiefs coach Arthur ... Soccer
  5. ‘Hugs everywhere’: Pitso on a high as Ahli surge to third place with win No 2 Soccer

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg