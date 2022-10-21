They will also have to avoid the soft moments, whether elementary errors or lack of composure, that contributed to their loss last weekend.
They were drawn into a style of play of Ulster's preference and paid the price.
If the Lions are going to be genuine top eight contenders in this season's URC they will need to down the Warriors who will be aiming for more or less the same area on the points table. Moreover, a third defeat in this campaign at Ellis Park would be wholly unpalatable.
The Lions team — Andries Coetzee; Edwill van der Merwe, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Quan Horn; Jordan Hendrikse, Sanele Nohamba; Francke Horn, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), Willem Alberts; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole, Ruan Smith, Pieter Jansen van Vuren, Sibusiso Sangweni; Morne van den Berg, Gianni Lombard, Zander du Plessis.
Lions pivot back to Hendrikse
Two changes to the team for their clash against Glasgow Warriors
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Defeat has again come at a cost for a Lions flyhalf.
Having last featured in the starting line-up in their opening round loss of the United Rugby Championship (URC) against the Bulls, Jordan Hendrikse finds himself back at the heart of the team's operations for their clash against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.
Hendrikse failed to convince against the Bulls and lost his place to Gianni Lombard who was instrumental in the wins abroad against the Ospreys, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Hendrikse was named among the substitutes in those matches as well as last week's defeat to Ulster.
The defeat in that game has cost Lombard his starting place and he will switch places with Hendrikse as he drops to the bench.
Hendrikse's booming boot should prove a valuable ally to the Lions who fell short when they kicked out of hand last weekend.
Whether it is just a matter of rotation or if Lombard lost his place as a result of his performance in last week's defeat is not clear, but the latter explanation could easily be applied in hooker Jaco Visagie's demotion to the bench. His place goes to PJ Botha whose strong ball carries and bustling presence should be of great value against the Warriors.
The Lions will, however, also seek improvement in the hooker's primary role as they could not use the line-out as a reliable platform in attack, nor when they were trying to keep out their opposition last weekend.
Applying the squeeze to Franco Smith's free running Warriors will be a key component in the Lions' battle plans this weekend. Starving the opposition of possession will have to be a priority for the Lions forwards who did not have things all their own way against Ulster last weekend.
