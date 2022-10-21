Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer makes wholesale changes to squad to face England

“The England match was always going to be a massive challenge. They have put 50 points past all their opponents in recent matches.
Springbok Women team to face England in Auckland:15. Eloise Webb, 14. Nomawethu Mabenge, 13. Simamkele Namba, 12. Chumisa Qawe, 11. Nadine Roos, 10. Zenay Jordaan, 9. Tayla Kinsey, 8. Aseza Hele, 7. Lerato Makua, 6. Lusanda Dumke, 5. Catha Jacobs, 4. Nolusindiso Booi, 3. Babalwa Latsha, 2. Roseline Botes, 1. Sanelisiwe Charlie
Replacements: 16. Micke Gunter, 17. Yonela Ngxingolo, 18. Azisa Mkiva, 19. Nompumelelo Mathe, 20. Sizophila Solontsi, 21. Rumandi Potgieter, 22. Jakkie Cilliers, 23. Chuma Qawe
Image: Greg Bowker/Getty Images
Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer made wholesale changes to his match day squad to face England in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland on Sunday morning (kick-off 6.45am South African time).
Nolusindiso Booi, Babalwa Latsha, Sanelisiwe Charlie, Aseza Hele, Tayla Kinsey and Nomawethu Mabenge are the only six players who will start in the same positions they did in the last match against Fiji.
Nadine Roos will move from fullback to wing and Simamkele Namba from wing to outside centre.
Eloise Webb will start at fullback and Zenay Jordaan at flyhalf after both played off the bench against France and Fiji, while inside centre Chumisa Qawe will earn a first start in the tournament.
In the pack, Lerato Makua and Lusanda Dumke will form a new-look loose forward combination with Hele after both played off the bench last weekend, while Roseline Botes comes in for Lindelwa Gwala at hooker, the only injury-enforced change to the team.
Catha Jacobs, who played off the bench against France, will start at lock alongside Booi, with the Saracens player making her first run-on appearance at the tournament.
The replacements also feature a host of new players as Raubenheimer opted to give everyone in the 32-player squad some playing time.
Front row replacements Yonela Ngxingolo, Micke Gunter and Aziza Mkiva, lock Nompumelelo Mathe, scrumhalf Rumandi Potgieter, midfielder Jakkie Cilliers and outside back Chuma Qawe will be involved for the first time in New Zealand.
“We have always planned to give everyone a run if possible. All 32 players who came here were selected to play when called upon and that has not changed,” said Raubenheimer.
“We had a clear directive on what we wanted to achieve at this World Cup, but unfortunately it did not go our way against Fiji last Sunday. We will give those players who have not played so far the opportunity to show they were worthy of selection.
“The experience to be at the World Cup will be beneficial to all in the squad after this match as they would have experienced playing in the tournament. We could have gone with the same team, but that would not have the same benefits as exposing the wider group to top flight rugby.”
Raubenheimer said the matches against France and Fiji took their toll among the players.
