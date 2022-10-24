Rugby

Neil Powell reveals big mandate he’s been handed at the Sharks

24 October 2022 - 09:44 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15.
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during the United Rugby Championship match against Glasgow Warriors at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on October 15.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks’ new director of rugby Neil Powell has shared his tough mandate at the Durban franchise.

Powell joined the star-studded Sharks three weeks ago after ending his successful nine-year tenure as Springbok Sevens head coach.

The 44-year-old schemer has been tasked with guiding the underachieving Durbanites to the dizzy heights their US-based owners — the MVM Holdings consortium — are dreaming of, which is to be one of the best rugby franchises in the world. 

“For us, it’s all about building that brand and building a team too. I think we all know we can only be a successful team out there and build the brand if the team is successful on the field,” Powell said.

While he will be at the forefront of the mission, Powell believes turning the Sharks into a globally recognised brand will take a combined effort from everybody involved.

“Obviously the focus would be to get that success on the field and from my personal view, the short term and long term is looking after the academy and see how we can change things there,” he said.

“So we can get our juniors to come through at under-20 and actually make it all the way to the Currie Cup and URC, so we don’t have to buy players from outside our system.

“The academy will definitely be a big focus for us and that’s our long-term plan.”

Powell is also responsible for the structure of coaching and player recruitment at senior level.

“I will definitely get opinions and advice from a guy like [CEO] Eduard Coetzee and everybody else at the Sharks.”

Powell explained how things will work between him and head coach Sean Everitt, and the other coaches at the side.

“Team selection will always be in consultation with the other coaches. They have obviously worked with the players more than my two-and-a-half weeks that I have been with the Sharks.

“It’s definitely in consultation with all the other coaches but the final decision is mine.”

The Sharks were supposed to host Ulster in their United Rugby Championship fixture at Kings Park on Saturday but that clash was postponed due to players of the Irish side falling ill with gastroenteritis.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

LIAM DEL CARME | Rassie shares a poignant moment on his return to centre stage

SA Rugby’s director of rugby took a moment to reflect on his time at Munster and the turning point in his coaching career
Sport
3 days ago

Bok masterplan will see a RWC 2023 team thin on greenhorns

Despite losing a year in preparations for the Rugby World Cup (RWC), the Springboks are likely to arrive in France in 2023 as one of the most ...
Sport
3 days ago

Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer makes wholesale changes to squad to face England

Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer made wholesale changes to his match day squad to face England in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C clash ...
Sport
3 days ago

Two URC fixtures postponed after players fall ill with gastroenteritis

Two highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) games have been postponed due to players falling ill in two camps.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Mokwena describes Shalulile’s situation as complicated as they ... Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mngqithi backs ‘big boy’ Jali who was embarrassed by Saleng of ... Soccer
  3. Peter Mokaba Stadium sold out for crunch MTN8 semifinal between Sundowns and ... Soccer
  4. Elton Jantjies breaks silence after Bok snub, seeks professional help to deal ... Rugby
  5. Riveiro explains how Pirates' new-look defence was key to big Sundowns win Soccer

Latest Videos

IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up