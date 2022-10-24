The Sharks’ new director of rugby Neil Powell has shared his tough mandate at the Durban franchise.
Powell joined the star-studded Sharks three weeks ago after ending his successful nine-year tenure as Springbok Sevens head coach.
The 44-year-old schemer has been tasked with guiding the underachieving Durbanites to the dizzy heights their US-based owners — the MVM Holdings consortium — are dreaming of, which is to be one of the best rugby franchises in the world.
“For us, it’s all about building that brand and building a team too. I think we all know we can only be a successful team out there and build the brand if the team is successful on the field,” Powell said.
While he will be at the forefront of the mission, Powell believes turning the Sharks into a globally recognised brand will take a combined effort from everybody involved.
Neil Powell reveals big mandate he’s been handed at the Sharks
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
“Obviously the focus would be to get that success on the field and from my personal view, the short term and long term is looking after the academy and see how we can change things there,” he said.
“So we can get our juniors to come through at under-20 and actually make it all the way to the Currie Cup and URC, so we don’t have to buy players from outside our system.
“The academy will definitely be a big focus for us and that’s our long-term plan.”
Powell is also responsible for the structure of coaching and player recruitment at senior level.
“I will definitely get opinions and advice from a guy like [CEO] Eduard Coetzee and everybody else at the Sharks.”
Powell explained how things will work between him and head coach Sean Everitt, and the other coaches at the side.
“Team selection will always be in consultation with the other coaches. They have obviously worked with the players more than my two-and-a-half weeks that I have been with the Sharks.
“It’s definitely in consultation with all the other coaches but the final decision is mine.”
The Sharks were supposed to host Ulster in their United Rugby Championship fixture at Kings Park on Saturday but that clash was postponed due to players of the Irish side falling ill with gastroenteritis.
