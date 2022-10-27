Rugby

Young Sharks prop Mchunu not intimidated by Vincent Koch talk

27 October 2022 - 09:09 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is tackled by Robbie Henshaw of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match at RDS Arena in Dublin on October 8.
Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu is tackled by Robbie Henshaw of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match at RDS Arena in Dublin on October 8.
Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile/Gallo Images

For many youngsters having a lot of big-name stars joining their team could be intimidating, but for Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu it's a boon for his career.

Mchunu exists in a star-studded Sharks squad where the forward pack contains the likes of Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and other high-class performers.

Recently, there has been talk that another World Cup-winning Springbok, Vincent Koch, might join the Sharks from English side Wasps, who have ceased operation due to financial struggles.

However, Koch, 32, is a man in high demand, with franchises such as Sale Sharks and other European sides reported to be in negotiations with him.

Asked about the possible arrival of another Bok star in Durban, Mchunu said he would not see it as intimidating, but as a chance to learn from the best and continue improving in his young, blossoming career.

“Personally, I think one thing the Sharks have done [right] is to grow the group,” Mchunu said.

“With the World Cup winners coming in, from my side as a young front-rower, the only thing I can do is soak up and feed off each other.

“They are really good guys on and off the field. I think every time I spend time with them I just try to squeeze and maximise on the learnings because they’ve got a lot of experience.

“I respect them. They really lift the mood, challenge and lift the standards. So I try to soak up as much as I can from them.”

After the disappointment of their game against Ulster in Durban on Saturday being called off due to an outbreak of gastroenteritis in the Irish team's squad, Mchunu and his teammates are preparing to face the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld this Sunday (4.45pm).

“It was quite shocking news that came on Friday,” Mchunu said.

“We had a really good week of preparation and we had just come off a win from the week before. We were looking forward to the whole festivities that were planned for the day.

“Because we didn’t play, some players are going to be fresh this weekend and we have prepared really well in the past few days.”

The Bulls clash promises to be an epic because of the rich rivalry between the two sides.

The last time the Sharks travelled to Pretoria, they narrowly lost to the Bulls in the URC quarterfinals to end what had been a very inconsistent season for the Durbanites.

“It’s always a big game when two South African sides are going up against each other,” Mchunu said. “I think we are taking care of what we can and preparing really well.”

MORE:

Bulls announce Bok prop Wilco Louw will join them next season

The Bulls have secured the services of Springboks and former Stormers prop Wilco Louw, the Pretoria-based franchise has confirmed.
Sport
19 hours ago

Stormers have built squad depth that will be put to the test at Ellis Park

The Stormers are far from downcast as they prepare to travel to Ellis Park for their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago

Lions keen to avoid derby de ja vu against defending champs Stormers

Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys needs no reminding of his team's below par performances in recent derby matches.
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks to meet All Blacks at Twickenham ahead of World Cup

The Springboks will meet the All Blacks at Twickenham in England for only the second time ever when they clash in a Rugby World Cup warm-up fixture ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena ... Soccer
  2. Pirates’ Monyane explains why he dodged Sundowns’ Mokwena at MTN8 clash Soccer
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle Soccer
  4. It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion Soccer
  5. Arthur Zwane hints Kaizer Chiefs won’t go big in January transfer window Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...