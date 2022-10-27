Young Sharks prop Mchunu not intimidated by Vincent Koch talk

For many youngsters having a lot of big-name stars joining their team could be intimidating, but for Sharks prop Ntuthuko Mchunu it's a boon for his career.

Mchunu exists in a star-studded Sharks squad where the forward pack contains the likes of Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and other high-class performers.

Recently, there has been talk that another World Cup-winning Springbok, Vincent Koch, might join the Sharks from English side Wasps, who have ceased operation due to financial struggles.

However, Koch, 32, is a man in high demand, with franchises such as Sale Sharks and other European sides reported to be in negotiations with him.

Asked about the possible arrival of another Bok star in Durban, Mchunu said he would not see it as intimidating, but as a chance to learn from the best and continue improving in his young, blossoming career.

“Personally, I think one thing the Sharks have done [right] is to grow the group,” Mchunu said.