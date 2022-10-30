Late tries see Bulls stomp to win against Sharks at Loftus

The Bulls produced three late tries to secure a vital 40-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Sharks at Loftus on Sunday.

The Sharks stayed in a match, that was used to raise awareness for cancer, for long periods and were actually in the lead after 60 minutes, but they were undone by late tries from Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Those tries added to the Marcell Coetzee try in the first half, while the Sharks’ try in the first 40 minutes came from Marnus Potgieter.

The win leaves the Bulls in the top half of the URC table while the Sharks — who were without Springbok stars Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi — remain in the middle of the table.

The Bulls opened the scoring shortly after a long medical break, with Chris Smith finding the middle of the poles in quick succession as the home side started to take a stranglehold on the match.