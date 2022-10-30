Rugby

Late tries see Bulls stomp to win against Sharks at Loftus

30 October 2022 - 17:49 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Loftus
The Bulls produced three late tries to secure a vital 40-27 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Sharks at Loftus on Sunday.

The Sharks stayed in a match, that was used to raise awareness for cancer, for long periods and were actually in the lead after 60 minutes, but they were undone by late tries from Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Those tries added to the Marcell Coetzee try in the first half, while the Sharks’ try in the first 40 minutes came from Marnus Potgieter.

The win leaves the Bulls in the top half of the URC table while the Sharks — who were without Springbok stars Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nché, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Jaden Hendrikse and Makazole Mapimpi — remain in the middle of the table.

The Bulls opened the scoring shortly after a long medical break, with Chris Smith finding the middle of the poles in quick succession as the home side started to take a stranglehold on the match.

In what was becoming a kicking contest the Sharks finally got their name on the scoresheet with a long-range penalty from Boeta Chamberlain but Smith put away his third of the afternoon minutes later.

The first try of the match arrived shortly before the break — Coetzee led from the front as he powered over the line under the poles after an offload from an advancing teammate.

The Sharks narrowed the gap to six points at the break after Marnus Potgieter went over the line under the poles, after he outran Bulls defenders Johan Goosen and Zak Burger.

The Sharks got the second half off to a good start with Springbok winger Aphelele Fassi getting their second try, converted by Chamberlain, who was enjoying a good day with the boot.

The Bulls regained the lead after 62 minutes when Smith slotted his fourth penalty of the afternoon but poor discipline counted against the hosts as they conceded a penalty that gave the Sharks a one-point lead.

It was end-to-end stuff in the closing stages, but Papier, Jacobs and Wessels dotted down to secure the match for the Bulls, with Phepsi Buthelezi getting a consolation try just before the hooter.

Scorers

Bulls (10) 40: Tries: Marcell Coetzee, Embrose Papier, Stravino Jacobs, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Conversions: Chris Smith (4). Penalties: Chris Smith (4).

Sharks (16) 27 — Tries: Marnus Potgieter, Aphelele Fassi, Phepsi Buthelezi.

Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3). Penalties: Boeta Chamberlain (2).

