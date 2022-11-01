Rugby

Cheslin Kolbe named at fullback for Boks against Ireland

01 November 2022 - 15:22 By Sports staff
Cheslin Kolbe has been named in the Springboks' XV to meet Ireland.
Cheslin Kolbe has been named in the Springboks' XV to meet Ireland.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Cheslin Kolbe will play his first Test at fullback when he makes a return to the Springbok team for the first time since July in a settled team to face the top-ranked team in the world, Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

Kolbe, whose last Test was in the incoming series against Wales, will start in an exciting back three with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi, while Jesse Kriel will pair up with Damian de Allende in an experienced midfield.

Damian Willemse will don the No.10 jersey in a halfback pairing with Jaden Hendrikse, while Nienaber opted for Jasper Wiese at No.8 in a loose trio with Pieter Steph-du Toit and Siya Kolisi, given the physical challenge expected from the Irish forwards.

The front row features props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe and hooker Malcolm Marx, with Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager in the engine room, while the bench features a split of six forwards and two backs.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi and props Ox Nche and Vincent Koch will be joined by utility forwards Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith and Deon Fourie as the forward replacements, while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux will be the two backs on the bench.

“We selected a team we believe contains the best combinations to counter the threats posed by Ireland,” Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said.

“Damian has done well for us at flyhalf and is continuing to grow as a player in that role, while we think Cheslin has the potential to add a new dimension to our game at fullback.

“He was sidelined for a while after breaking his jaw against Wales, but he has played four 80-minute matches for Toulon since returning to play, and we are confident that he will step up to the challenge.”

Nienaber said Kolbe will also provide flyhalf cover. “Cheslin has delivered star performances for his clubs in France at flyhalf, so he will slot in as a backup flyhalf if necessary, while Faf is another option for us at No.10 as well.

“Damian Willemse can also move to inside centre if we need cover there, while Damian de Allende can play outside centre and Willie fullback, and this allowed us for us to opt for a six-two split on the bench.”

Nienaber expects a huge onslaught. “Ireland are the top ranked team in the world and they’ve shown in the past that they can be a force to reckoned with in Dublin.

“We last faced them on their home patch in 2017 and they beat us 38-3, and they also beat us here 29-15 in 2014 and will draw confidence from that.

“Similarly to us they will also view this as a vital clash with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup in France where we will cross paths in the pool stages.”

On the injury front, Nienaber said Sbu Nkosi (wing) and Marco van Staden (flanker), who suffered rib injuries in the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks on Sunday, would not join the squad. They will not be replaced as there is sufficient cover in the touring group.

Springbok team to face Ireland: 15-Cheslin Kolbe, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 — Jesse Kriel, 12 — Damian de Allende, 11-Makazole Mapimpi, 10-Damian Willemse, 9-Jaden Hendrikse, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi, 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Eben Etzebeth,
3-Frans Malherbe, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Steven Kitshoff

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-Franco Mostert,
20-Deon Fourie, 21-Kwagga Smith, 22-Faf de Klerk, 23-Willie le Roux

Kick-off: 7.30pm (SA time)

READ MORE

Boks against No. 1 team Ireland a tasty World Cup aperitif: O’Cuinneagain

Kolisi could lead men in green and gold to back-to-back World Cup glory, ex-Blitzboks and Ireland international says
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers showed their depth inflicting more pain on the Lions

Stormers coach John Dobson, while frustrated by his team's errant ways in the first half, stood in awe of their second half revival in their 31-22 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls coach Jake White welcomes URC break for players to recharge batteries

Bulls coach Jake White has welcomed the month-long United Rugby Championship (URC) break as it will allow players to recharge their batteries and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eddie's England loom largest for the Boks

Ireland’s first Test against the Springboks since 2017 is the most anticipated international rugby showdown of the year — but if you are thinking of ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. Zwane’s tactical masterclass Sport
  3. They wanted to see me and Lucas Radebe play together: How Mark Fish nearly ... Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Pitso helped me but I have to give credit to Rulani: Lyle Lakay Soccer
  5. Aim for gold. Don’t be happy with silver: Mosimane on getting out of your ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...