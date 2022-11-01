Apart from preparing for a deluge of high balls, the Springboks can expect to be tested on many fronts. Though they have not tested their mettle against Ireland since 2017, they know the team in emerald green has been remarkably consistent over the past few years.
In fact, seven of the Springboks in the starting team were on the receiving end of the 38-3 drubbing Ireland meted out in 2017. Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel, who were all in Allister Coetzee's run on team, are starters again this weekend.
Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Mostert came off the bench in that chastening defeat.
This is an older and wiser team than the one that ran out against Ireland five years ago.
The same, however, can be said of their hosts.
“There is a reason Ireland are No 1 in the world,” said Nienaber.
“They have a well balanced game. People tend to see their attack but they are best defensive side in the world currently. You can't put your finger on one thing. That is why this is such a lekker challenge. Also knowing we will play against them in the RWC.
“Aviva has been a fortress for them,” said Nienaber about the ground where Ireland have won their last nine Tests straight.
Springbok team to play Ireland: Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimipi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.
Selections show Boks out to match Ireland’s mobility, proficiency in the ruck
Ireland's dynamism in attack and their proficiency at the ruck have necessitated a six/two split on the Springboks' bench for Saturday's crunch clash in Dublin.
The world champions have placed a high premium on forward mobility off the bench against the world's highest ranked team.
While the team's starting forwards have a familiar look, it is the presence of Kwagga Smith, Deon Fourie and Franco Mostert among the reserves that is aimed at giving the team verve and vitality in the final quarter.
“This is the selection that suits us best,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.
“One of Ireland's strengths is their multi-phased attack, their fitness and speed at the breakdown. We have to handle their agility and speed.”
Smith, who routinely punches above his weight when he comes off the bench, brings urgency and a relentless energy, particularly when the game loses structure.
Fourie has similar attributes but it is his ability to affect the ruck that has helped him earn the nod. He is a prodigious pilferer and it is a skill the Boks may have to deploy well inside the opening hour on Saturday.
The selection, however, that would have raised the most eyebrows is that of Cheslin Kolbe at fullback. South African fans have grown accustomed to Kolbe operating exclusively on the wing but his club duties in France have often required him to play fullback and flyhalf.
“After three or four games with us we thought he was a realistic option to play fullback,” said the coach.
“He trained at fullback for us. We were never in a situation where we felt we needed to play him there. For this specific game we feel that will serve us the best.”
Nienaber said given their six/two bench split, Kolbe would provide cover at flyhalf with Damian Willemse in the starting jersey.
“When he played for Toulouse he often played in that position. He is a very skillful and versatile player.”
Nienaber conceded the Springboks' back three are not endowed with height but he does not look at it as a potential shortcoming.
“Cheslin is a bit shorter than Willie (le Roux) and Kurt Lee (Arendse) may be short in stature but those are the cards we were dealt,” said the coach.
