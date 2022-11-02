“That is pretty much my focus now; we have a plan in place for the end of December and beginning of January when new recruitments come into the system. I couldn’t plan the recruitment of players who have already come in because they were recruited by June this season.
Powell says there is no confusion between him and Sharks coach Everrit
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell says there is no confusion between him and head coach Sean Everitt because their roles have been clearly defined.
Powell joined the Sharks in September after nine years with the Blitzboks to oversee the on-field rugby programme and high performance, team culture, standards and ensure there is a blueprint to achieve sustainable success at the highest level.
Speaking after Sunday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to the Bulls at Loftus that left the Durban team in eighth spot on the log, Powell said Everrit remains in charge of training sessions and games.
“He [Everrit] is still very much the coach and in charge of the week’s plan and team’s performance on the field; my focus is more on the coaching structure and where we want to go in the future.
“Shaun is the head coach and taking responsibility for training sessions and games as well,” said Powell, adding his focus is on player development and improvement of the academy.
“We feel we can make a lot of improvements in our academy and how we bring players through that system. We have to put those structures in place so we have long-term plans for player development.
“That is pretty much my focus now; we have a plan in place for the end of December and beginning of January when new recruitments come into the system. I couldn’t plan the recruitment of players who have already come in because they were recruited by June this season.
“I will definitely play some sort of role in recruitment of players in future. Again, it is to look at the recruitment model and see if there is maybe anything we can change to make it more successful.”
Powell has been at the Shark Tank for just over two months where he said he found good systems in place.
“It is a very good system and a good group of people. Obviously it is difficult, when the season has already started, to come in as the director of rugby and not to hijack the whole system and try not to move in a different direction.
“There is a good foundation already. It’s been really good to work with people and see what the Sharks are all about. For me, the first part was just to observe, see what they have already done and where they are going.
“And almost subtly to talk to them about options and where I think we could go and change things and make suggestions of where we could go as a team and as a system.”
