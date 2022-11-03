Springbok Sevens begin life under new management in Hong Kong
As the Springbok Sevens begin life under the new regime of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman, captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says the transition has been seamless.
Ngcobo will lead the Sevens for the first time as the new head coach when they take part in the Hong Kong Sevens from Friday. Ngcobo replaced Neil Powell, who had been the coach for the national side for almost a decade, while former skipper Snyman is the new assistant coach.
“The fact that both have been part of the system made the transition for us much easier and it is fair to say that the players and coaches are on the same page,” Soyizwapi said. “Both want the team to chase that perfect game and play to our full potential this weekend.”
The Blitzboks went straight into a tournament bubble on arrival in Hong Kong and they have encountered three different weather days in succession, but Soyizwapi doesn’t believe they will be undercooked for the tournament.
“We have not had such strict lockdown regulations since the Olympic Games I think, but because we knew what was coming and had lived through it before, we are not letting that element of the tournament affect us at all,” Soyizwapi said. “We left Stellenbosch knowing what to expect and have adapted to the fact that limited movement will be the order of the day and our hotel will be our best friend until Friday, when we will at least be on the field to do what we love most: represent the Blitzboks and play for our country.
“We also trained hard in Stellenbosch, where it was really hot, so we took the thunderstorms in our stride.
“It does make the ball more greasy, but it is good to have a session in weather like that as we might also encounter it in the tournament.”
The Blitzboks kick off their tournament against Uruguay on Friday (12.04pm, SA time) before facing Great Britain on Saturday (7.10am). SA's final pool game will be against France on Saturday (11.35am).