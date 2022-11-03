Rugby

Springbok Sevens begin life under new management in Hong Kong

03 November 2022 - 18:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Springbok Sevens captain Siviwe Soyizwapi during the round of 16 match between SA and Chile on day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on September 9.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

As the Springbok Sevens begin life under the new regime of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman, captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says the transition has been seamless.

Ngcobo will lead the Sevens for the first time as the new head coach when they take part in the Hong Kong Sevens from Friday. Ngcobo replaced Neil Powell, who had been the coach for the national side for almost a decade, while former skipper Snyman is the new assistant coach.

“The fact that both have been part of the system made the transition for us much easier and it is fair to say that the players and coaches are on the same page,” Soyizwapi said. “Both want the team to chase that perfect game and play to our full potential this weekend.”

