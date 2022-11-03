Springbok Sevens begin life under new management in Hong Kong

The Blitzboks went straight into a tournament bubble on arrival in Hong Kong and they have encountered three different weather days in succession, but Soyizwapi doesn’t believe they will be undercooked for the tournament.

“We have not had such strict lockdown regulations since the Olympic Games I think, but because we knew what was coming and had lived through it before, we are not letting that element of the tournament affect us at all,” Soyizwapi said. “We left Stellenbosch knowing what to expect and have adapted to the fact that limited movement will be the order of the day and our hotel will be our best friend until Friday, when we will at least be on the field to do what we love most: represent the Blitzboks and play for our country.

“We also trained hard in Stellenbosch, where it was really hot, so we took the thunderstorms in our stride.

“It does make the ball more greasy, but it is good to have a session in weather like that as we might also encounter it in the tournament.”

The Blitzboks kick off their tournament against Uruguay on Friday (12.04pm, SA time) before facing Great Britain on Saturday (7.10am). SA's final pool game will be against France on Saturday (11.35am).