Subtle changes in the air for Boks and Ireland

Given the playing personnel they've assembled for Saturday's Test against Ireland, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Springboks have broadened their playbook.

With Damian Willemse at flyhalf, Cheslin Kolbe at fullback and with an accent on athleticism among their forwards on the bench, the Springboks appear to be spreading their wings tactically, but perhaps the same can be said of Ireland who have long been in full embrace of their script.

Their captain Johnny Sexton insists his team will have to master different playing styles if they are going to remain the top ranked team in the world.

“If we want to do special things over the next 12 months we have got to be able to beat different teams playing different games and they are very different to New Zealand,” he said of the Springboks.