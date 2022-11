Subtle changes in the air for Boks and Ireland

The Springboks have not played Ireland since the visitors were thumped 38-3 in Dublin in 2017. Though the bulk of the pack who played in that clash are back this weekend, this Springbok team is of a different vintage.

“It was a tough day, a low point for us as a team,” recalled Lood de Jager. The lock was quick to remind that the sands of time have helped smooth over the team's rough edges. “That was five years ago. I think experience now helps. I think it is still going to be a really tough challenge. Hopefully it will be a better day at the office for us.”

Under Erasmus and Nienaber the team has undergone a transformation. Sure, they stick to their guns in the abrasive, no-nonsense way they go about their business, but the Boks have tweaked where they've needed to over the last four years.

“There will always be changes, even subtle changes,” confirmed Nienaber. “Even between the World Cup semifinal and the final. I think most teams have the ability to change and I think they will. Obviously you have an athletic profile and a skills profile that sits within your team which determines the way you do things.

“It is tough to move away from the things you've been the best in the world at doing.

“But they are a clever side and they will make special plans for us. They know what they want to do and what they are good at.

“And then they bring at little element of surprise in their game.”

Indeed, whoever blinks first and deviates furthest from their script may help decide the outcome of Saturday's crunch clash.