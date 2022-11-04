Boks keep eye on the prize

“The breakdown is going to big this weekend if you look at their loose forwards and locks, and also what they’ve done against us in the past,” said Kolisi.
“Ireland are a team that don't mind going through 15 phases or more, but we trust our defence.
“We have to find ways of slowing them down. We've done it before we can do it again. We have to be disciplined through those phases. If we're not Johnny Sexton will punish us with his boot.”
But the Boks too hold potency in attack. It is a point they've been keen to stress this week. “Our wings score tries,” director of rugby Rassie Erasmus reminded earlier in the week.
In fact, the Springboks have assembled an outside back trio full of dash and daring. Cheslin Kolbe's selection at fullback has raised many eyebrows but it is a position in which he has played with distinction in the cut and thrust of the French Top 14.
Sure, he may appear to invite high balls but given his deftness of foot and dexterity contestable kicks had better be so in name and execution. In sync chase lines will be crucial if Kolbe is to be kept in check.
“We know he is a world class player,” Mzwandile Stick, the Springboks' assistant coach jumped to his defence. “He is skilful. For a small guy he has a big heart. It is good to have him back.
“The plan was always to prepare him as backup for Willie (le Roux), and if you look at the experience between him and Makazole Mapimpi and what Kurt-Lee (Arendse) brings, we have a good balance in the back three, and we’re excited to see what they can do,” enthused Stick.
Ireland were dealt a late blow with the withdrawal of influential centre Robbie Henshaw. His almost telepathic relationship in midfield with Garry Ringrose has been invaluable to the Irish cause.
Kolisi was loath to say which of the teams have more to lose at the Aviva. “That's tough to say. Both teams will be under pressure because of the RWC. We want to see where we are. I can't speak for them but we want to measure ourselves against the No1 team in the world.”
Teams
Ireland — Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan,Andrew Porter. Substitutes: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan; Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Jimmy O’Brien.
SA — Cheslin Kolbe; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Damian Willemse, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Substitutes: Mbongeni Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Kwagga Smith; Faf de Klerk, Willie le Roux.
Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia)
Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (France), Andrea Piardi (Italy).
TMO: Stuart Terheege (England).
Kickoff: 5.30pm (7.30pm SA time)
Boks keep eye on the prize
Sure, there is a lingering score to settle but Ireland seen as measuring tool
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
There may be a score to settle and a Rugby World Cup (RWC) build-up momentum changer on offer when the Springboks take the field against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.
Captain Siya Kolisi referred to their 38-3 defeat to Ireland in 2017 as one of their darkest days as a team but quickly reminded himself that there is a grander prize they dare not lose sight of.
The teams haven't played each other since that match and though revenge is best served cold, Kolisi wants to be seen keeping his eye on the prize.
“Of course we touched on that game but this a new team,” noted Kolisi from the team's grey but sprawling hotel on the outskirts of Dublin.
Boks put 2019 in rear-view mirror, focus on 2023 as they meet Ireland
“We want to build on what we've done this year. We can't focus too much on that. Ireland have evolved and we are third in world [rugby]. For us that is something we can't forget. One of our darkest days in the Bok team. They are much better than they were back then.”
But so too are the Springboks and Kolisi agrees that from a RWC perspective there are some benefits to derive.
“It is for us more about momentum,” he said about their first match on their end of year tour.
“The coach wants to see players and it is important for us as a group. They are No1 in world. It might make an impact but the RWC is completely different. It will be good for us if we can pull through,” said Kolisi.
Subtle changes in the air for Boks and Ireland
Though support has reached fever pitch for the top ranked team in the world, the Springboks captain is unperturbed that Ireland may draw energy from their supporters. The Bok captain stressed his team is used to playing in hostile environments.
What he is likely to focus on more is his, and his team's effort at the breakdown. Ireland are particularly proficient at the ruck. They go about it with almost forensic frenzy. The speed of their delivery dictates the rhythm and tempo of their game.
The Boks know if they don't boss the collisions they had better show a deft hand at slowing the home side down on the deck.
Josh van der Flier, who was one of the nominees for the Six Nations' player of the tournament, is as good in congested areas as he is in wide open spaces.
LIAM DEL CARME | It will be motion rather than meat for Du Toit come the World Cup
