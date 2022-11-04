The travelling squad will be joined by SA ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, as well as five players who are in Dublin with the Springboks as they wrap up their preparations for Saturday’s Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
Injuries force SA ‘A’ coach Mzwandile Stick to make changes to UK tour squad
Elrigh Louw, Leolin Zas and JJ Kotze have been called up to the South Africa "A" squad as injury replacements for Sbu Nkosi, Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels.
Louw has been a regular in the Springbok squad this season, while Zas and Kotze, former Junior Springbok players, have been a strong presence in the Stormers for the United Rugby Championship (URC).
They will travel to Ireland on Saturday with the remainder of the squad for the team’s two-match tour.
Nkosi, Van Staden and Wessels all suffered injuries in the Bulls URC match last weekend and have been ruled out of the tour.
The travelling squad will be joined by SA ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick and SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, as well as five players who are in Dublin with the Springboks as they wrap up their preparations for Saturday’s Test against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
“It is unfortunate for Sbu, Marco and Jan-Hendrik that they have been ruled out of the tour and I am sure they are very disappointed, but injuries are part of the game,” said Stick.
“This has opened the door for Elrigh, Leolin and JJ to get an opportunity to showcase their skills and I’m sure they’ll want to make the most of this opportunity.
“Elrigh, Marco and Sbu have all been in the national system in the last two seasons and as coaches we know what we have in them, but their injuries have allowed JJ and Leolin to throw their names into the selection mix less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. We will never complain about that as national coaches as we attempt to cast our net as wide as possible with an eye on the World Cup.”
Erasmus added: “JJ is an exciting young player and Zas has performed well consistently at senior provincial level for a few seasons, so it will be great to see what they bring to the squad.
“We are facing quality opposition in Munster and Bristol in front of sold-out crowds, so these are going to be tough tests for the players and this is exactly the type of pressure we want to test them under as we consider our player resources going to the World Cup.”
Stick and Erasmus will name the five players who will join them on their trip to Cork on Sunday, after Saturday’s Test against Ireland, to allow them sufficient time to monitor any possible injuries after the match.
The SA ‘A’ team will face Munster on Thursday and Bristol on November 17.
