Rugby

Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong

06 November 2022 - 19:11 By Sports Staff
JC Pretorius of South Africa during the match against Fiji on day 3 of the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong Stadium on November 6 2022.
JC Pretorius of South Africa during the match against Fiji on day 3 of the HSBC Hong Kong Sevens at Hong Kong Stadium on November 6 2022.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo said missed opportunities contributed hugely to the disappointing performance of the Blitzboks at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and that lessons learnt at the tournament will be addressed.

The Boks conceded two late tries against Argentina for  19-12 defeat in their fifth place semifinal making for a disappointing end to a tournament where they only managed one win from five matches.

Ngcobo acknowledged the squad did not play to their best and said it hurt that they missed the opportunities created during their five matches with defeats against Fiji and Argentina on the final day contributing to a disappointing outing.

“It was missed opportunities and that hurt, as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them,” the new Sevens coach, who has replaced long-time boss Neil Powell and was marking his first official outing in Hong Kong, said.

“It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet but that is something we can work on and improve. We just did not finish games off.”

Ngcobo said South Africa will be better for the experience and admitted that it was not the ideal start to his coaching tenure.

“We need to take a hard look at ourselves, players and management, admit our mistakes and make sure we rectify them,” he said.

“We need to do the basics first and then we can express ourselves and show our individual brilliance. This is the level we want to compete at, and then to not perform hurts. We will be better after this.”

Blitzboks forward Impi Visser said the team did not use their lifeline of getting into the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Fiji.

“Normally, if you lose two pool games, you are out of the knockouts but we got lucky yesterday [on Saturday] when some results went our way,” Visser said.

“So to not make use of that opportunity today is very disappointing. It is not a nice feeling to end the tournament like this.”

The next tournament is the Dubai Sevens on December 1 to 3.

READ MORE

Springbok Sevens begin life under new management in Hong Kong

As the Springbok Sevens begin life under the new regime of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman, captain Siviwe Soyizwapi says the transition has been ...
Sport
3 days ago

Boks against No. 1 team Ireland a tasty World Cup aperitif: O’Cuinneagain

Kolisi could lead men in green and gold to back-to-back World Cup glory, ex-Blitzboks and Ireland international says
Sport
1 week ago

Neil Powell reveals big mandate he’s been handed at the Sharks

The Sharks’ new director of rugby Neil Powell has shared his tough mandate at the Durban franchise.
Sport
1 week ago

Siya Kolisi says Neil Powell’s voice means a lot at Sharks

Sharks star player Siya Kolisi says the arrival of Neil Powell as the new director of rugby has helped to ease pressure on coaches at the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Sascoc Athletes cash in on Commonwealth Games medals and Sascoc promises more

The rewards came two-and-a-half months after Birmingham 2022, and the funding to prepare athletes for Paris 2024 cannot come soon enough.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. R204 for a beer — what it will cost South Africans to go to the World Cup Soccer
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Broos sets the cat among the pigeons Sport
  3. Libbok presents serious poser for the Springboks Rugby
  4. Ireland live up to their status as they down the Boks Rugby
  5. Saleng’s stunning strike seals final for Pirates Sport

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa