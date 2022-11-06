Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo said missed opportunities contributed hugely to the disappointing performance of the Blitzboks at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and that lessons learnt at the tournament will be addressed.

The Boks conceded two late tries against Argentina for 19-12 defeat in their fifth place semifinal making for a disappointing end to a tournament where they only managed one win from five matches.

Ngcobo acknowledged the squad did not play to their best and said it hurt that they missed the opportunities created during their five matches with defeats against Fiji and Argentina on the final day contributing to a disappointing outing.

“It was missed opportunities and that hurt, as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them,” the new Sevens coach, who has replaced long-time boss Neil Powell and was marking his first official outing in Hong Kong, said.

“It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet but that is something we can work on and improve. We just did not finish games off.”