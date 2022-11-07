Teams reading Boks' playbook but there could be good news on kicking front

Beating the Springboks at their own game is not a widely-shared experience but assistant coach Deon Davids concedes teams are finding ways to subdue their upfront grunt.

The Springboks experienced significant pushback from Ireland in the scrums and the mauls, while their line-out was not the tower of strength they have become used to in their 19-16 defeat in Dublin last Saturday.

The Bok pack not having things their own way is tantamount, in SA parlance, to them being 'touched on their studio'.

“We didn't get the dominance we wanted,” bristled burly tighthead Frans Malherbe.

Davids lamented the fact that the Boks were building momentum among their forwards before the tour. “Last weekend we faced some different challenges.