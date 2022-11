Teams reading Boks' playbook but there could be good news on kicking front

The Lions certainly discovered that in the United Rugby Championship when they were mauled back in a recent home defeat by a Vermeulen inspired Ulster.

Davids though, had to give hope.

“A lot of players also grew in that situation,” he pointed out. “Players like Jasper [Wiese] and Kwagga [Smith] you can see are improving in terms of that. That's why in a World Cup you have to have a good squad. We lost a player like Lood [de Jager] now and if you don't allow players to grow you'll never know.”

De Jager's loss is a significant one for the Boks.

“There is no timeline for Lood,” David said about the lock's potential recovery time. “He went for further consultation. He's a quality player but we have experience campaigners in Franco [Mostert] and Marvin [Orie]. They are quite capable.”

They are both likely to feature in the squad for Saturday's clash against France in Marseille.

So too possibly flyhalf Manie Libbok. He is likely to take his place among the substitutes to give the Boks additional firepower off the kicking tee. Their placekicking cost them dearly against Ireland and it is not worth undertaking the same risk against the Six Nations champions.

Davids intimated part of the forwards' foibles can be put down to a deviation from script.

“There were a lot of lessons in the game. When we decide on a specific plan and how we want to execute it is important that there is huge alignment.

“When something goes astray in that plan we have to regroup and adapt to that situation. In this game it didn't happen as clearly as we wanted to.”

The Boks will name their team to play the Tricolores on Tuesday.