We need trophies: Sexton reminds of imperative facing Ireland after beating the Boks

07 November 2022 - 08:57 By Liam Del Carme in Dubin
Johnny Sexton of Ireland kicks under the attention South Africa's Jaden Hendrikse in the Test at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 3 2022.
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/Action Plus/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

It fell to Johnny Sexton to bring perspective to Ireland's well-earned 19-16 victory over the Springboks in Dublin on Saturday.

With so much exaggerated talk of what the result of the match potentially represents, Ireland's unflappable talisman delivered a dose of reality.

“We are building well but we have to win trophies. We haven't done that but hopefully we are building towards that,” Sexton said.

Ireland's shortcomings in the Rugby World Cup are under perennial scrutiny, the result of their failure to move beyond the tournament's quarterfinal stage.

More recently, Ireland came close in this year's Six Nations. They convincingly won the bulk of their matches but fell short to the resurgent France in Paris. Being bridesmaid sometimes amounts to not cracking an invite.

While the gong of being World Champions has eluded Ireland, they have established themselves as to the top side in the world. Perhaps only France can lay a similar claim.

There is no doubt though that their World Cup credentials got a shot in the arm from Saturday's result. They showed they have the game management, adaptability and personnel to win matches that matter. Sexton remains their linchpin and game driver and when he lay prone on the deck in the second half before medics could reach him on Saturday, you could hear a pin drop in the Aviva.

His value to their cause cannot be underestimated but Ireland have stardust sprinkled throughout. Josh van der Flier's continued rise has been phenomenal. He brings grit, guile and thrust to a back row that observes division of labour. Ireland have a competent and capable tight five who form part of a pack that go about their business with great clarity.

Their backs are gifted with poise and purpose, which helps make Ireland the redoubtable team they are.

Whether they have the temperament to repeat their recent big wins on the game's best lit stage is another thing.

Of course Ireland were careful not to get carried away about how the result in the Aviva Stadium would shape next year's World Cup pool match against the Boks in the Stade de France.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber also did not want to draw a direct line between the two matches that are almost a year apart.

He conceded, however, that momentum is a precious commodity teams will seek in the build up to the World Cup, though it is not a prerequisite for success.

“I think you learn a lot and it is good preparation,” he said about Saturday's clash.

“It may or may not build momentum, but Ireland will go into their next game with a lot of momentum.

“In 2018 we lost 50%t of our games and we still won the World Cup. History would say you can't win the World Cup when you've lost your first pool game and when you've lost the first game of a Lions series, you can't win the series.

“It's a myth, but it builds confidence and momentum while also creating opportunities to be creative with your team development and team selection.”

Nienaber was gracious in defeat.

“I thought Ireland deserved this one. They looked good and they showed why they are No 1 in the world. They got a few opportunities and they capitalised on that.”

That ruthlessness is an element that is yet to fully bed itself down in the Bok ranks. They showed their teeth in attack in the away Rugby Championship wins in Sydney and Buenos Aires, but it is not yet part of their DNA.

They continue to have an over reliance on their time honoured methods of advancing the scoreboard.

Nienaber spoke about the need to “fix the fixables”. What he deems outside the scope of fixable is not clear.

What Ireland revealed in their win was that they have the Boks figured out. Can the Springboks say the same about their pool opponents at next year's World Cup?

“We learnt a lot about Ireland. We have something to work with when we play them again,” Nienaber insisted.

