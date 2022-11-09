Between Kolbe and Damian Willemse the kicking duties in Dublin appeared to be handled like a hot potato. Though body language suggested otherwise, Nienaber denied his players were less than enthusiastic about kicking at goal.
Boks need to kick habit: Problems explained but not entirely cleared up
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber stopped short of rolling up his sleeves when the occasion rose to demystify his team's goal kicking responsibilities during their end of year tour.
There had been a fair amount of social media chatter in the wake of the Springboks' 19-16 defeat against Ireland in Dublin last weekend, and most of it involved the Springboks' less than coherent strategies about goal kicking.
Nienaber revealed from the team's hotel outside Toulon that Cheslin Kolbe would be the team's go-to goal kicker for this Saturday's clash at the Stade de Velodrome in Marseille. The coach was quick to remind Kolbe performed those duties with distinction in his time at Toulouse.
However, given the way Kolbe missed his last kick in Dublin, that will come as cold comfort to Springbok fans ahead of Saturday's Test against a team unbeaten in their last 11 Tests.
All three were declared unfit to tour, as was Johan Goosen, who was supposed to be the next man in.
It means Willemse started the tour as first choice flyhalf and will continue in that role this weekend.
The goalkicking debate has been hanging in the air since Nienaber named his squad for the end of year tour. European autumn Tests tend to be decided by fine margins, and within that context goal kicking often tilts the balance.
“I don't think there is pressure,” said Nienaber.
“There is pressure from the outside. From us there is no pressure. If you feel confident to take it, take it. If not, kick for touch. Simple as that.”
He described pressure as an ugly beast and gave insight into how kickers go about their business.
“Especially when you are kicking for your country, but Damian will get better, definitely. He works hard at franchise level with Gareth Wright and they have a sequence.
“Everybody has their own style, their own coach they work with at their franchise level. We get the routines because we make sure we do it with the Boks. Some guys like to kick for goal on a Monday and some don't because they are l too stiff after a game. Maybe they only do restarts.
“We tailor our routine so they don't get out of their routine. Then we measure the kicks. They know how accurate they are across the weeks. It is one thing to know how accurate you are in training but it is a different thing to be accurate in a Test match because of pressure.
“It is something I don't think Cheslin needs to get used to but something Damian will have to get used to.”
