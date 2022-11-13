World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns

New Zealand's women's Rugby World Cup-winning captain Ruahei Demant praised the backing her Black Ferns team received on their way to winning the title but called for more support to help further grow the sport.

The tournament hosts handed favourites England a 34-31 defeat in the final at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday in front of a record crowd of 42,579 to successfully defend their title.

“The level of support we've received from our country has been really overwhelming,” Demant said.

“As players none of us really expected this. It's still quite surreal to turn up to Eden Park to walk out of the tunnel and you can't even think because it's so loud.

“In the past when we've had the opportunity to travel abroad and play teams like England or France in their countries, their fans are next level.