Wiese back as Nienaber makes minor switches for Boks against Italy
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Jasper Wiese returns at No 8 to a Springbok starting line-up that features new lock and centre pairings for Saturday’s year-end tour Test against Italy in Genoa, as coach Jacques Nienaber made four changes and two positional switches.
Wiese was a late withdrawal from the 30-26 defeat against France in Marseille on Saturday and will take over from Kwagga Smith, who will start among the replacements.
Nienaber also handed starts to locks Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie with Lood de Jager having returned home with a shoulder injury and Eben Etzebeth dropping to the bench.
André Esterhuizen comes in at inside centre in a new-look midfield pairing with Damian de Allende, who switches to outside centre in place of Jesse Kriel.
The other positional switch sees Franco Mostert move from lock to flanker in place of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who is awaiting a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday for a red card received against France after cleaning out a ruck dangerously.
No 8 Evan Roos will feature on the replacements’ bench alongside forwards Etzebeth, Smith, and the front row of Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch (both props) and Malcolm Marx (hooker) in a split of six forwards and two backs.
Cobus Reinach (scrumhalf) and Manie Libbok (utility back) provide backline cover, with Libbok able to cover flyhalf, centre, wing and fullback.
“A few players have been training hard in the past few weeks and deserve a chance to start, and Lood’s injury and Pieter-Steph’s disciplinary hearing opened the door for us to give them an opportunity,” Nienaber said.
“Salmaan and Marvin are both Stormers players, they have been playing together for a while and are hungry for game time, so we are looking forward to what they bring in the game.
“It’s also good to have Jasper back against the physical Italian pack, and we know Kwagga will spark something different when he takes the field. Evan also gets a chance off the bench and his skills will work well with Kwagga’s in the loose trio, while Manie earns another run after making his debut last week.
Boks say they’re improving but need to show it in wins column against Azzurri
“Manie’s versatility will also come in handy as he can cover most positions in the backline, and with Cobus on the bench and several experienced backs in the backline he will have enough guidance to be able play to his game.”
Nienaber expects a passionate performance from Italy, who edged Australia 30-29 last week in front of a vocal home crowd.
“Italy’s victory against Australia will boost their confidence immensely going into this match, and we are expecting them to draw a lot of energy from their home crowd.
“They defeated Wales away in the Six Nations and tested Scotland so we are under no illusions as to the challenge ahead. Italy have shown before what a force they can be at home by beating the Boks 20-18 in Florence, and they will draw confidence from that too.
“We have been working hard on improving the areas of the game that let us down in the last two matches, and we are determined to get onto the right side of the scoreboard after narrow defeats against the first and second-ranked teams in the world.
“Italy’s forwards are physical, they have a skilful backline and a good defensive system, and they play with a lot of confidence, so we know what we are in for. We have to deliver a quality performance for the full 80 minutes.”
The Springboks lost 19-16 against Ireland in their tour opener.
Springbok team: 15 — Willie le Roux (Verblitz), 14 — Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), 13 — Damian de Allende (Knights), 12 — André Esterhuizen (Harlequins), 11 — Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), 10 — Damian Willemse (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Eagles), 8 — Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers), 7 — Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), 6 — Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), 5 — Marvin Orie (Stormers), 4 — Salmaan Moerat (Stormers), 3 — Frans Malherbe (Stormers), 2 — Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks), 1 — Ox Nche (Sharks)
Replacements: 16 — Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), 17 — Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), 18 — Vincent Koch (Stade Francais), 19 — Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), 20 — Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), 21 — Evan Roos (Stormers), 22 — Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), 23 — Manie Libbok (Stormers)
