Rugby

Rassie Erasmus looks for positive spin to Boks' two tour defeats

16 November 2022 - 15:20
George Byron Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
SA Rugby's director of rugby Rassie Erasmus speaks to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi during the outgoing tour match against France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille on November 12 2022.
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images

Success-hungry South Africans hate losing, but when it happens the Springboks always take it squarely on the chin, SA Rugby’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says.

Despite defeats against Ireland and France so far on their year-end tour, Erasmus said there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Springboks before next year’s World Cup.

The wounded Boks face a tough encounter against a resurgent Italy in Genoa on Saturday (kickoff 3pm SA time).

Erasmus was in a reflective mood when as he attempted to put perspective on the world champion Boks’ early tour losses.

“South Africans love winning and we fully take it on the chin when we lose,” he said. “We get it that people get upset.

“In our supporters’ view losing is bad and in our view it is bad. But there is light at the end of the tunnel looking to the World Cup.

“When we analyse the teams we see the French side is building up well to the World Cup. We see Italy are ticking a few boxes by beating Wales and Australia.

“If you look at it in a non-emotional way, are you getting solutions and answers? I don’t want to say we are always learning. People get tired if you say you are learning.

“We know what to expect if we get France in the World Cup quarterfinals. That game in Marseille, we thought could have gone either way with the red cards and everything involved there adding spice and making it interesting.

“The French crowd was immense and the pressure was fantastic. Players learnt to kick under pressure where they previously would not have had that experience.

“They can bottle that experience and take it to the World Cup. Losing two games in a row is not great, but I think the answers we got from some players and knowing what we can do in our pool games [is a positive].

“That is against the Irish [who, with South Africa, are in Pool B of the World Cup] who are hot at this stage — and it was the same in 2018 when they were really hot. Then the French or the All Blacks, or if we get out of our pool.

“We play the All Blacks regularly and we played France in a cauldron that is really intimidating and the boys handled themselves fairly well.”

No 8 Jasper Wiese has returned to the Springbok starting line-up to face Italy, a XV that features new lock and centre pairings.

