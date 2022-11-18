World Rugby took a dim view of criticism of their match officials and have subsequently imposed the two-match sanction on Erasmus, who had been warned in a previous ruling against him that another breach would carry consequences.
Rassie banned again
Director of rugby cops match day ban for clashes against Italy and England
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images
Exactly one year to the day after being banned, Rassie Erasmus has copped another sanction from World Rugby.
This time the game's governing body served South African Rugby's director of rugby a two-match sanction in which he can have no part in match day activity for the Springboks' last two Tests on their end of year tour against Italy and England.
The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.
In the aftermath of the Springboks' 30-26 defeat against France in Marseille, Erasmus, an enthusiastic user of Twitter, highlighted several refereeing inconsistencies on the social media platform.
World Rugby took a dim view of criticism of their match officials and have subsequently imposed the two-match sanction on Erasmus, who had been warned in a previous ruling against him that another breach would carry consequences.
“World Rugby has reviewed the recent social media posts by SA Rugby Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, that relate to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series,” the organisation said in a statement.
It said match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them there is no game.
“World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.
“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.
“In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment.”
It said the success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback which is delivered and received in a confidential way.
“In line with the Framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred. Having considered the matter World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly he may not take part in any match day activity in relation to the two upcoming test matches South Africa has against Italy on November 19 and England on November 26.”
It is not the first time he has been issued with a ban from the game's governing body for online criticism of match officials. During the series against the British & Irish Lions last year, a video of him criticising Australian match official Nic Berry was posted online. World Rugby issued him a two-month ban from all rugby activity as well as an effective 10-month ban from match day activity.
He was also issued a warning about his future conduct and had to make an apology to the relevant match officials.
That suspension ended on September 30 this year.
In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Erasmus, who had recently returned to the relevant committees he had previously served on, indicated the relationship between the Springboks and World Rugby had improved but was still guarded.
SA Rugby, who last year as part of the fall out received a £20,000 (R400 000) fine, is yet to respond to the latest sanction against Erasmus.
