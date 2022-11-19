Rugby

Bok legend Stefan Terblanche says Erasmus fighting futile battle with World Rugby

19 November 2022 - 10:19
Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby) of South Africa gestures during the 2022 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between France and South Africa at Orange Velodrome on November 12, 2022 in Marseille, France.
Rassie Erasmus (Director of Rugby) of South Africa gestures during the 2022 Castle Lager Outgoing Tour match between France and South Africa at Orange Velodrome on November 12, 2022 in Marseille, France.
Image: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Springbok legend Stefan Terblanche says Rassie Erasmus may be engaged in a futile exercise using videos and social media to point out some of the inconsistencies by referees.

This week, World Rugby served SA Rugby's director of rugby with a two-match sanction after he highlighted several refereeing inconsistencies on social media after the Springboks' 30-26 loss to France in Marseille.

The ban means Erasmus will have no part in match day activities for the Springboks' last two Tests on their end-of-year tour against Italy on Saturday and England next weekend.

“I get that he wants to get the message across to referees and World Rugby, in particular about the standard of refereeing in the world, but what he is doing at the moment I don’t think it’s going to help the cause,” said Terblanche, who took part in the Gary and Vivienne Player golf invitational at Sun City on Saturday.

“World Rugby has banned him and we can all see that ban coming. He has been banned before for the video he made after the British & Irish Lions series. I don’t think he is doing us any favours because there are formal complaints platforms and processes that you can follow.

“You might not always get the results that you are after but I don’t think at the moment it is the right way to go. He got the ban and hopefully he will learn from it, I do feel his pain and I think a lot of South Africans always feel that we get the wrong rub of the green when it comes to referring decisions.

“But I don’t think taking videos and taking on World Rugby, which is a world rugby power, is going to do you any favours.”

