Teams
Italy — Ange Capuozzo; Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane; Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Substitutes: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Simone Ferrari, David Sisi, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Edoardo Padovani, Tommaso Menoncello.
SA — Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain); Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat; Frans Malherbe, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos; Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.
Referee: Matthew Carley (England). Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Sam Grove-White (Scotland).TMO: Eric Gauzins (France). Kickoff: 3pm (SA time)
Skipper Kolisi says Boks are focused and tight ahead of Italy clash
Captain Siya Kolisi explains nothing can come between them as a group
Image: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
The saying 'any port in a storm' may well best sum up the Springboks' travails as they go into their clash against Italy in Genoa's Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.
Choppy seas have buffeted the Boks of late.
Their results have been less than convincing and they have invited negative press, Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus's suspension for the last two matches of the end of year tour is a swell they can do without.
They shipped too many points in France's largest port last weekend and Saturday's challenge in one of Italy's biggest harbours is one that will require a lot of heavy lifting.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi was clear however: as a group the Boks are watertight.
Rassie denies his tweets posed threats and abuse to 'French' ref Wayne Barnes
“Things happen,” said Kolisi, commendably resisting the temptation for a four-letter option. Nothing can get between us as a group,” he said in relation to the off-field upheaval.
They will need to be tight, particularly in defence, as Italy have shown marked progress under Kiwi coach Kieran Crowley.
They have become an attacking force with line breaks very much a feature in the five wins from their last six matches.
Their triumphs include a popular win over Wales in the Six Nations, as well as last week's historic win over Australia.
‘Please feel free to block me’: Bok boss Rassie Erasmus defends tweets
Saturday's match up is perhaps filled with more intrigue than any previous meeting between the two sides.
SA have the historical advantage of winning 15 of their 16 clashes against the Azzurri — they won the most recent, as well as the last one in Italy.
But it is the home team that has shown good form of late at a time the Springboks are trying to bounce back from defeats to Ireland and France.
They came close in both those matches, which perhaps explains Kolisi's sanguine outlook.
“I believe we are going in the right direction. We are just not getting the results. We tried different things. We attacked far more last week. We wanted to go back to what we enjoy doing,” explained Kolisi.
LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks must spring over this hurdle, even if it requires an age restriction
What the Springboks perhaps enjoy more than playing with élan, is to batter the opposition. The build-up to their last clash was also one in which the spectre of defeat was too ghastly to contemplate.
They smashed Italy 49-3 in Shizuoka in a World Cup pool match which was to provide them the momentum and confidence for bigger challenges later in the tournament.
Their team selection suggests they will try to reprise the roles that knocked the stuffing out of the Azzurri in 2019.
A six/two split on the bench with Eben Etzebeth on it, Franco Mostert bringing his bulk to the side of the scrum, a battle ship like André Esterhuizen at inside centre suggest the Boks mean business, as much as they are preparing for mean business.
MARK KEOHANE | South Africa 'A' embarrassed by fringe players up north
Rassie Erasmus looks for positive spin to Boks' two tour defeats
Rassie banned again
LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks must spring over this hurdle, even if it requires an age restriction
