Rugby

Refreshed Sharks expect huge set-piece battle against Cardiff

24 November 2022 - 17:17 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Vincent Tshituka of the Sharks during the United Rugby Championship (URC) match against the Glasgow Warriors at Kings Park on October 15 2022.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks loose forward Vincent Tshituka has stressed the need for the team to tighten up defence and set-piece play as the Durbanites aim to mark the resumption of the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a return to form.

They resume their URC campaign by hosting Welsh side Cardiff at Kings Park in Durban on Sunday (6.10pm).

Before going into a three-week break, they suffered a disappointing 40-27 defeat to the Bulls in Pretoria and Tshituka, who joined from the Lions ahead of the season, felt their defence was largely to blame.

“One of the aspects we wanted to tighten up is our defence. In that game against the Bulls, we felt it was not much of a system thing, but individual errors ...

“We felt we had good moments in the game where we came alive, but it wasn’t good enough to overcome the Bulls.”

Having used the break for the year's late international programme to work on that, the Sharks are expecting another tough encounter against Cardiff, who have had a fair URC run.

In their seven matches the Welsh side have won four and lost three.

Most of their success has been based on their excellent set-piece play and they are certain to rely on that to cause an upset in Durban.

“The set-piece battle is going to be huge this week,” Tshituka said.

“Cardiff have a really good set piece and a lot of their game is derived from that. That is one of the focuses we went hard on [in the preparations].”

The 24-year-old star is still finding his feet in Durban, but is satisfied with his progress.

As a loose forward, the Democratic Republic of the Congo-born player walked into a back row with fierce competition — Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Phendulani “Phepsi” Buthelezi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

While Nienaber hops minefield, siege mentality may drive Boks against England

Head coach takes exception to the perception that Boks are unadventurous plodders
Sport
22 hours ago

“I think that is one position we are not short in,” Tshituka said.

“There’s ample talent, but more than anything, for me what competition does is build and allow everybody to be at a world-class level of rugby consistently.

“There’s nobody in the team who slacks, then gets the opportunity to be selected. It holds everybody accountable to those standards.

“We have competitive but healthy competition at the Sharks.”

The team will be without a number of national players against Cardiff, among them Lukhanyo Am to injuries. But Tshituka feels they have enough depth to overcome the Welsh.

From five outings in this season's URC, the Sharks have won three and lost two.

