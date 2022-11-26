The men from Pretoria have not done that bad on the road so far, with two wins and two defeats that came against Glasgow Warriors and Muster in Europe.
Bulls impressive home run continues with win over Ospreys
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The Bulls’ impressive home run in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season continued when they put the tough Ospreys to the sword at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday.
The Jake White-coached Bulls defeated their Welsh visitors 43-26 and moved up to position three in the overall URC standings.
The Bulls have enjoyed great success at home this season, winning all four of their home matches.
Other teams that have fallen at Loftus this season are Edinburgh, Connacht and their fierce rivals, the Sharks.
White will hope that this home run lasts for some time as it could be key in their mission to lift the URC title for the first time.
Last season the Pretoria-based franchise fell at the final hurdle, losing to the Stormers in Cape Town in a climax of the tournament that pits the southern hemisphere against their foes from the northern hemisphere.
The men from Pretoria have not done that bad on the road so far, with two wins and two defeats that came against Glasgow Warriors and Muster in Europe.
Against the Ospreys, the Bulls made a powerful start which saw them scoring seven tries, making it hard for the visitors to stage a comeback despite threatening to in the final half. They led 31-14 at the break.
The hosts’ tries were scored by David Kriel, who crossed the whitewash twice, Nizaam Carr, WJ Steenkamp, Elrigh Louw, Ruan Nortje and Zak Burger.
Jack Walsh, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Kieron Williams and Rhys Henry all scored for the Ospreys to ensure they get at least a losing bonus point out of the clash.
Players such as Wandisile Simelane, Lionel Mapoe and Harold Vorster were impressive to watch.
The all-round Bulls’ performance gives a lot of hope ahead of the European Champions Cup which starts early next month.
It is great that they are able to perform to their best without their Springbok players and that can only mean they will be even more dangerous when they have them back.
With both the URC and the Champions Cup running concurrently, squad depth is going to be crucial, especially for the South African franchises as they will be playing in the tougher Champions Cup for the first time.
The Bulls will welcome Cardiff at Loftus next weekend while the following weekend they kick off their Champions Cup campaign against Lyon in Pretoria on Saturday, December 10.
With the Bulls and Stormers having managed good results against the Ospreys and Scarlets, all eyes will be on the Sharks and Lions on Sunday as the South Africa vs Wales URC battle continues.
The Lions will take on the Dragons at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Sunday (4pm).
The Sharks, who will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to the Bulls in the previous game, have a meeting with Cardiff in Durban at 6.10pm.
