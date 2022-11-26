Stormers coach Dobson happy with squad's depth ahead of Champions Cup

“I think when we finished that game, there were 12 of the guys who played their first Currie Cup game last year on the field,” Dobson said.
“So, to get a result against a team of more than 200 Test caps I think that is extraordinary.
“With regards to the performance, I know we got the points but I thought we got away with one or two things at the start of the game. We were under the pump a little bit there.
“Our defence was a bit tight and they almost exploited that. But the way we hung in the second half against that team was good and the character of the team showed.”
Dobson was also happy with the character of his side that had a fair number of youngsters in the match day squad.
“Maybe not our best performance in terms of every single department like defence and some of the kicking game, but character was outstanding.”
The Stormers will welcome the Dragons to Cape Town Stadium in another URC meeting on Saturday, December 3 (2pm).
After that, the Capetonians will travel to France to play Clermont Auvergne in their first match of the Champions Cup.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
