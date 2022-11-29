Powell takes charge of Sharks for the season after Everitt departure

Neil Powell will take responsibility for the Sharks' on-field performances for the rest of the season.

The Sharks have let go of coach Sean Everitt and placed responsibility squarely on the shoulders of Powell, their director of rugby, as they continue their United Rugby Championship (URC) commitments and head into the daunting Champions Cup.

The Sharks issued a statement that was a little thin on detail, but CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday that Powell will preside over on-field proceedings for the rest of their 2022-23 campaign.

“We will get through the season with the current structure, then provide a plan for the coming seasons to provide consistency and ensure delivery,” Coetzee said.