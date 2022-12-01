“To have those Boks back was really good and almost refocused us again to make sure we focused on the job at hand.”
Siya Kolisi helped steady Sharks ship: Neil Powell on Sean Everitt's sacking
In a controversial and bizarre move, the Sharks tried to block media questions about recent coaching changes during director of rugby Neil Powell’s squad-naming press conference on Thursday.
The Durban-based franchise this week sacked head coach Sean Everitt after more than a decade of service at Kings Park and in the press conference seemed to hope to continue as if nothing had happened.
Powell faced the media for the first time ahead of the Sharks' United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Wales' Ospreys at Kings Park on Friday (7.10pm), on the back of a 35-0 drubbing to Cardiff at home.
The Sharks announced before the presser started that no questions related to Everitt’s departure should be asked, saying they believed everything had been explained in their media statement earlier this week.
Everitt’s sacking does not come as a big surprise. The Sharks were probably the big underachievers in the URC last season. However, refusing to answer questions about how players were dealing with the matter and how the team would move forward was strange.
As the virtual presser became heated, Powell intervened, agreeing to answer some questions and admitting the heavy defeat to Cardiff, which led to Everitt being shown the door, was a huge disappointment.
“I can imagine a 35-0 to a Cardiff team was really painful. I think we also realised we were not good enough and there were consequences because of that. We are all part of those consequences. I’m utterly disappointed knowing we can be a lot better than we were at the weekend," he said.
“Yes, it was a different week [after Everitt's sacking] and I think a lot of words have been said within the week. But I think it’s [time] for us to go to the action of those words.”
Powell said the Sharks' big players, such as Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, played a huge role in steadying the ship, even though they were not part of the team that was whitewashed.
“We can speak as much as we like, but we have to act on those words. In terms of that, a guy like Siya Kolisi was great for us this week; Eben was great for us this week.
“To have those Boks back was really good and almost refocused us again to make sure we focused on the job at hand.”
Powell said Kolisi was not considered for selection against the Ospreys due to an injury.
He welcomed back his Boks and flyhalf Curwin Bosch from an injury that saw him miss the season's six opening games.
Young, highly rated loose-forward Phendulani "Phepsi" Buthelezi will captain the side.
Sharks team: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phendulani 'Phepsi' Buthelezi (captain), 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Vincent Tshituka, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche.
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 James Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Nevaldo Fleurs, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
