Bulls put hapless Cardiff to the sword in Pretoria

03 December 2022 - 22:18
Dmitri Arhip of the Cardiff is challenged by Marco van Staden of the Bulls during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 03 December 2022.
Dmitri Arhip of the Cardiff is challenged by Marco van Staden of the Bulls during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 03 December 2022.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Bulls ran in six unanswered tries, including a brace by emerging Bok winger Canan Moodie, to demolish Cardiff 45-9 during their one-sided United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Saturday night.

A deserved bonus-point win for coach Jake White and his men but it was somehow overshadowed by the outbreak of news that their Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi has been missing for three weeks without trace.

Nkosi’s absence from the team was not felt as emerging Bok wingers Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse helped the home side to reach the halfway mark leading 17-9 with a try apiece.

The visitors got on the scoreboard through the boot of Jarrod Evans who put away three penalties but there will be concern from their camp as they failed to score any points in the second half.

Stormers sparkle to down Dragons in Gqeberha

The Stormers mixed panache with power as they downed the Dragons 34-26 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Sport
8 hours ago

The other crucial contributor to this win, that has moved the Bulls to fourth spot on the standings, was kicker Johan Goosen who ended his shift with 16 points from a try, four conversions and one penalty.

The Bulls got the second half off to a good start with Goosen registering their third try of the evening and he calmly found the middle of the poles with the conversion as they increased their lead to 15 points.

The Bulls tightened their grip on this match with further tries from captain Nortje, Moodie’s second of the night and the final nail in the coffin was administered by Elrigh Louw in the closing stages.

Scorers

Bulls                 (17)      45

Cardiff            (9)        9

Scores

Bulls

Tries: Canan Moodie (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw

Conversions: Johan Goosen (4), Chris Smith (2)

Penalties: Johan Goosen (1)

 

Cardiff

Penalties: Jarrod Evans (3)

