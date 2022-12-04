'Incredible team effort' — Blitzboks victorious in Dubai
The lifting of the Emirates Trophy on Saturday evening in Dubai was one thing, the knowledge that so many people worked so hard towards that moment was another, according to Springbok Sevens coach, Sandile Ngcobo.
Ngcobo was speaking after the Blitzboks’ 21-5 victory over Ireland in Sunday night's final in just his second tournament as coach.
The Blitzboks' fourth title on the trot in the desert city saw them jump to the top of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log alongside Australia.
“I actually have no words,” exuberant Ngcobo said.
“This is huge for our system and so rewarding for the hard work we have done. It is also a reward for the huge fight inside this group of players.
“There are so many things in the lead-up to a tournament like this that people will never see — how a group of players get together and work so hard for each other to be ready when the battle starts. This win will mean so much for our system and justified the fight the guys showed for each other.
“The effort we showed, that true example of fighting for each other, is what is making me so proud of this effort. I think we are 70% on potential at this stage, so there is still room for improvement and that will keep us honest.”
Ngcobo said Friday evening's pool decider against Australia was as important as the Saturday matches because it gave his team the belief that they can compete against any team.
“They are such a composed team and another that really play for each other, so to trump them was a huge boost for us. We needed to fight today, again, but we showed the courage of character of the badge and the jersey and that drove us.”
Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi said the Blitzboks desperately needed the win in Dubai.
“We dug ourselves into a bit of a hole over the last couple of months, so this comes at an appropriate time for us.
“We worked hard back home and challenged each other and what the system demands of everyone. I would say this win came from hard work from within in our group.”
The victory in Dubai follows poor performances in the Sevens World Cup in Cape Town and LA Sevens as the Blitzboks ended the 2021-22 season indifferently, and mediocre start to 2022-23 with three defeats from four matches at the Hong Kong Sevens.
Soyizwapi said the team's culture identity carried them through to bouncing back in Dubai.
“That is our default move, we know who we are as a team and what makes us perform. We just reminded everyone again that the system will look after you if you do your part.
“This is such a wonderful feeling, we needed the result to justify the effort and it did. You have to play 100% at 100% of the time.”
The South Africans return to Cape Town on Sunday and with their home tournament, the Cape Town Sevens just a week away. Soyizwapi pleaded for local supporters to rally behind the team.
“This is our tournament and we want to repeat this [winning achievement] in front of a packed stadium. We only get that one chance a year to play in front of our family, friends and supporters, so we want to make it special.
“We will enjoy tonight, but tomorrow the focus will shift to Cape Town and the prospect of playing in a stadium full of passionate South Africans.”