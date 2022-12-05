Rugby

Powell impressed by Curwin Bosch showing for Sharks against Ospreys

05 December 2022 - 09:45 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch during the United Rugby Championship match against Ospreys at Kings Park on December 2 2022.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell believes flyhalf Curwin Bosch is slowly regaining his confidence and hopes the player will soon start to fire on all cylinders.

Bosch made his return from injury and spearheaded the Sharks to their 25-10 United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over Ospreys of Wales at Kings Park in Durban on Friday night.

Bosch, who was under the pump last season, missed the Sharks’ six opening games of the 2022-23 URC campaign.

Against Ospreys, the pivot contributed 15 points through his boot and a single try he scored in the final half to be named the man of the match.

“Considering Curwin hasn’t played in a while, I think he was a bit rusty in the first half but he got his confidence as the match went on,” Powell said.

“I think it showed when he tried that penalty goal inside his own half in the second half.

“It’s great to have Curwin back.

“This was his first game back after a long injury. I think we can build on that performance and hopefully get him to fire in all cylinders when we come back next weekend.”

The victory over Ospreys put an end to a tumultuous week for the Durbanites following the sacking of head coach Sean Everitt at the back of a 35-0 defeat to Cardiff last Sunday.

“I think we all know it wasn’t an easy week for us and the game [against Ospreys] would not be easy because it was such a short week too,” Powell said.

“To play on Sunday, get the guys to recover and prepare to play on Friday, that turnaround will always make it difficult.

“It was a tough week and it was a much-needed result for us, especially looking forward to next week and what we want to achieve.

“It’s good we got a bit of confidence and a good result.”

The Sharks turn their focus to the Champions Cup where they host English side Harlequins in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

