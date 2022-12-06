England coach Eddie Jones sacked soon after team booed in Boks defeat

After this year's Six Nations, which brought defeats by Scotland, Ireland and France, RFU head Bill Sweeney was widely ridiculed for saying there were signs of solid progress.

After the dispiriting Springbok defeat he sounded far less supportive when pointedly saying of the fans' opinions: “It matters to us how they feel”.

On Tuesday Sweeney said: “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup final. He has the highest win ratio of any England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

“I am grateful to Eddie for the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance.”

Jones said: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching their performance in the future. Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

England's decline over the last three years is in sharp contrast to the success Jones brought in the aftermath of the 2015 group-stage exit.

The highest-paid coach in international rugby, he initially oversaw a record run of 18 straight Test wins, with a Grand Slam achieved at the first attempt and a hugely impressive and first 3-0 series whitewash in Australia.

Things started to drop off in 2018 when England lost six games in a row but with a change in his assistants — a constant theme of his tenure — they roared back at the after year's World Cup.

The semifinal victory over New Zealand was widely acclaimed as England's greatest-ever performance, though the joy was short-lived as they were brushed aside in the final by South Africa.

Since then it has been a bumpy road, with fans and media tiring at his selection inconsistencies and endlessly upbeat rhetoric that was made to look ever more unjustifiable against the proven progress of European rivals Ireland and France.

Reuters