Rugby

Adonis included in Blitzboks’ squad for Cape Town Sevens

08 December 2022 - 17:43 By SPORT REPORTER
Blitzboks playmaker Darren Adonis has been included in the squad for the Cape Town Sevens.
Image: Don MacKinnon / AFP

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo has included Darren Adonis in the Blitzboks’ playmaking role for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at DHL Stadium this weekend.

Adonis’s inclusion is the only change to the side that clinched the Emirates Dubai Sevens title last weekend, and he comes in as a replacement for Dewald Human, who picked up a groin injury at The Sevens Stadium.

Adonis, no stranger to the squad after playing in the opening tournament of the series in Hong Kong last month, will be involved in his ninth World Series tournament.

He is making his first appearance in the Mother City.

The Southern Cape-raised player won the Currie Cup with the Cheetahs before he moved to sevens rugby, and since joining the Blitzboks has won gold medals in Vancouver, Edmonton, Malaga and Seville.

Ngcobo said the inclusion of Adonis will not affect the momentum picked up in Dubai.

“Darren has trained with us before we left for Dubai, then played there [too] as part of the Samurai [SA Sevens ‘A’ team] in the invitational tournament. I managed to watch those games and he did very well, so I am happy to have him,” the coach said.

“He covers flyhalf and centre, and he kicks with both feet, so he brings a versatility element to the squad as well. Darren is experienced enough to slot in immediately and has done very well.”

Ngcobo said the focus for the team will remain inward, with a clear understanding of how they want to express themselves at the DHL Stadium.

“We have two identities — one on the field and one off the field. In the latter, it is about being a brotherhood, caring for each other and driving a shared culture. We are nailing that one, so that drives us forward very well.

“The on-field identity is defence; we do not want people to score tries against us, and if they do they need to work really hard for it. We want to be dominant in defence, and that attitude will not change this weekend.”

The Springbok Sevens Squad: Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen, James Murphy, JC Pretorius, Masande Mtshali, Branco du Preez, Ricardo Duarrtee, Darren Adonis, Muller du Plessis, Shilton van Wyk, Dalvon Blood, Siviwe Soyizwapi (capt)

Blitzboks pool fixtures

Friday: Canada (8.03pm)

Saturday: Fiji1 (11.19am); France (5pm) 

