Adonis included in Blitzboks’ squad for Cape Town Sevens

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo has included Darren Adonis in the Blitzboks’ playmaking role for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at DHL Stadium this weekend.

Adonis’s inclusion is the only change to the side that clinched the Emirates Dubai Sevens title last weekend, and he comes in as a replacement for Dewald Human, who picked up a groin injury at The Sevens Stadium.

Adonis, no stranger to the squad after playing in the opening tournament of the series in Hong Kong last month, will be involved in his ninth World Series tournament.

He is making his first appearance in the Mother City.