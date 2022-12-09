Powell said Kolisi has been picked to lead the Sharks in the Champions Cup.
Powell says teamwork key for Sharks vs Harlequins as Kolisi named captain
While the Sharks boast a number of players with individual brilliance, their director of rugby Neil Powell insists a team effort will be key in their Champions Cup match against Harlequins.
The Sharks make their first appearance in the tournament hosting the English Premiership side at Durban's Kings Park on Saturday (3pm). Powell will unleash a Springbok-laden team against Harlequins as the Durbanites aim for a strong start.
Bok skipper Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks and Powell also selected the hard-working Eben Etzebeth to the starting line-up.
Etzebeth will only be playing his second game for the Sharks after joining them at the beginning of the season.
“We expect the Boks to almost slot seamlessly into this team,” Powell said on Thursday.
“I think again it will have to be a team effort — we can’t just rely on individuals in this team to be successful on Saturday.
“The big thing for us is to get the Boks to be on the same page as everybody else in the team in terms of where we want to go and the game plan.
“We also know they will bring huge standards to this team. I’m really excited about this weekend.”
In his first game in charge of the Sharks following the sacking of head coach Sean Everitt, Powell did not play Kolisi and Etzebeth in the 25-10 win over Ospreys as he gave the rested players after a tough season with the national side.
“We tried to keep the changes minimal to make sure we have a bit of cohesion and flow going into this Heineken [Champions Cup] game against the Harlequins.”
Powell said Kolisi has been picked to lead the Sharks in the Champions Cup.
Harlequins boast a number of South African players in their system, including two former Sharks stars in Andre Esterhuizen and Stephan Lewies, Wilco Louw and Tyrone Green.
The Champions Cup is one of the tournaments that the Sharks’ American investors have set their sights on winning in the near future.
Sharks Team: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg
