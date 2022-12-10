Rugby

Van Wyk inspires Blitzboks to quarterfinal stage after dispatching France

10 December 2022 - 18:10 By GRANT SHUB
Muller du Plessis of the Blitzboks dives over to score a try against France during Day 2 of the 2022 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 10 November 2022.
Muller du Plessis of the Blitzboks dives over to score a try against France during Day 2 of the 2022 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on 10 November 2022.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

The top-seeded Blitzboks completed a clean sweep of victories in the pool stages of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens with a commanding win over France in front of supporters who donned colourful costumes and displayed early festive cheer.

After their 10-point victory against Olympic gold medallists Fiji, the Commonwealth Games-winning Blitzboks continued their upward trajectory under the new coaching staff of Sandile Ngcobo and Philip Snyman after some teething problems in Hong Kong.

Ngcobo’s charges topped Pool A at the Cape Town Stadium ahead of Fiji, who they got the better of earlier in the day.

Captain Siviwe ‘Shakes’ Soyizwapi, praised the team’s attitude and application pre-showdown with Les Tricolores and the players maintained their intensity as they secured safe passage to the knockout stages.

After scoring three tries against Fiji, the Blitzboks continued to evolve their attacking game with four tries against France in the final game of pool play.

Sharks overcome discipline issues to beat Harlequins

The Sharks rose above their poor discipline to open their Champions Cup campaign with a thrilling 39-31 win over dangerous English Premiership side ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Frederic Pomarel’s men, who have still never beaten South Africa at home, conceded two tries in the first stanza.

The opener was a superb solo effort from Muller du Plessis, who backed himself out wide and bulldozed over.

The second was scored after Stephen Parez Edo Martin, who had earlier scored for France, was yellow carded for a cynical slap down.

After taking a 12-7 lead into the break, the Blitzboks conceded four penalties in a row in the second half, which stunted their early momentum.

However, Shilton van Wyk produced a moment of magic with a chip-and-chase and completed his brace with his blistering pace allowing him to get on the end of a grubber.

The 22-year-old Van Wyk, who was man of the match in the final of the Dubai Sevens tournament against Australia, continued where he left off against Fiji with another impressive individual performance.

Lions and Dragons share the spoils after see-saw battle of thrills and spills

This was a 'one for you, one for me', seesaw battle at 'the Park' and at the end of play the Lions and the Dragons ended up licking each other's ice ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ahead of the Cape Town leg of the series, South Africa and Australia were level on 32 points on the overall standings after two tournaments.

The men from Down Under only managed a draw against USA in their final pool game which means the Blitzboks will take on Great Britain, who finished second in Pool C, in the final fixture of day two.

The Blitzboks, who last won the HSBC Cape Town Sevens in 2015, will be determined to break their domestic drought and will move one step closer if they see off Great Britain on Saturday night just after 9pm.

Scorers:

South Africa 26 (12) — Tries: Muller du Plessis, Dalvon Blood, Shilton van Wyk (2). Conversions: Ricardo Duarttee (2), Branco du Preez.

France 7 (7) — Try: Stephen Parez Edo Martin. Conversion: Rayan Rebbadj.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Blitzboks cut flying Fijians down to size

After an opening day victory against Canada at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens, the Blitzboks made it two from two against Fiji in their second pool ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Blitzboks face tough challenge to win the Cape Town Sevens

Coming off a convincing tournament win in Dubai last week may have boosted the self-belief that the Blitzboks are doing something correctly.
Sport
1 day ago

Adonis included in Blitzboks’ squad for Cape Town Sevens

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo has included Darren Adonis in the Blitzboks’ playmaking role for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at DHL Stadium this ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates announce two big signings Soccer
  2. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer
  3. All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures Soccer
  4. Leave Ronaldo alone, says Portugal coach Santos ahead of quarterfinal Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Royal AM 'claiming Nurković was not their player': lawyer Lazić Soccer

Latest Videos

e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail
WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...