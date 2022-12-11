Clermont's forwards rumbled into action and while their tight five applied the slow poison, it was 20-year-old loose forward Killian Tixeront who got the man of the match award.
The Lions meanwhile are preparing to be without their Springbok tight-head prop Ruan Dreyer for an extended period. Dreyer departed the scene in the first quarter of their drawn Challenge Cup clash against the Dragons at Ellis Park.
Medics assisted him off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury
The match ended in a 31-all draw. Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said he did not expect a positive result from the scan Dreyer is set to undergo.
The Lions showed some neat touches but it was generally a scrappy first half for the home side. They also fell on the wrong side of the law and were heavily penalised by the referee in that period.
Van Rooyen said while they are disappointed, they will take the three log points in the new competition.
Stormers can look forward to Frans as they put France behind them
Clermont Auvergne scored 21 unanswered points in the second half on Saturday to not only clinch victory in the Stormers' first match in the Champions Cup but to serve them a reality check about their depth.
It took the hosts a while to warm to the occasion as the Stormers shot into a handy 14-3 lead at the break but it was all one way traffic in the second as Clermont's appreciably bigger forwards left their foot and finger prints on proceedings.
The home side returned with greater resolve after halftime and turned the screw. Inexorably they made up the ground lost in the first half and surged past the Stormers who barely fired a shot in anger in the second half.
The limited opportunities they had on the counter attack died at the hands of imprecision.
They will have much to ponder before they take on London Irish at home next weekend but they should be able to bolster their ranks with some heavy hitters returning to the fray.
They will likely have tighthead prop Frans Malherbe back in the front row while the same is likely to apply to lock Marvin Orie.
The extent of Ernst van Rhyn's injury who left the field with a head injury assessment against Clermont, is not yet clear, while the fitness of No8 Evan Roos is still a matter for conjecture.
The Stormers though will have to dust themselves down before going into their round two clash.
Coach John Dobson was under no illusion about the task facing his team in their Champions Cup opener. He remarked that it will take something special for them to topple Clermont at home and for a while the Stormers played with the enough commitment and composure to build a healthy first half lead.
However, not having players like Malherbe, Orie and Roos in his pack meant when the hosts turned up the heat the Stormers were unable to fight fire with fire.
At the back several of their usually cool operators faltered.
Stormers go down to spirited Clermont
