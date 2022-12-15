Rugby

Bok Women utility player Nadine Roos signs for Japanese team

15 December 2022 - 11:46 By SPORT REPORTER
Nadine Roos of South Africa during the match against Spain on day two of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at DHL Stadium on December 10, 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springboks Women and Springboks Women Sevens star Nadine Roos will become the first South African woman rugby player to ply their trade in Japan after she signed with Nagato Blue Angels.

Roos, the 2022 MyPlayers Women’s Player of the Year and nominee for the Springbok Women’s Player of the Year award in this year’s South African Rugby awards, has signed a six-month contract with the Blue Angels, which will start in January. 

“I am excited about the opportunity afforded me to join the club,” Roos said.

“If you look at their history, it is clear they are one of the most successful clubs in the country and well respected.

“The different coaching structures, the culture and different rugby dynamics will help me develop further as an individual and player.”

The Blue Angels contest the Taiyo Seimei Women’s Seven Series, where 12 clubs play in four tournaments over four months to determine a national champion.

Roos will join a number of Japanese national players and other imports in her stint at the team. 

Blue Angels coach Paul Tietjens described Roos as a player who demonstrates X-factor in the women’s sevens game.

“Her speed, footwork, handling, decision-making and game management skills make her a real threat with ball in hand, while her aggressive attitude, competitive drive and tackle execution skills make her just as dangerous without the ball,” Tietjens said.

“The level of professionalism she displays off the field means she is always working hard to be the best version of herself. As a coach, I am excited to have the opportunity to coach Nadine and we are very happy to have her coming to the Blue Angels in 2023.”

Roos will be the fourth Springbok Women player to play abroad.

Catha Jacobs is with Saracens in England, while Zintle Mpupha and Babalwa Latsha had stints in England and Spain.

