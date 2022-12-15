However, the coach was forced to make some changes to his forward pack after Ox Nche copped a three-week ban after being red-carded for a bad tackle against the Harlequins.
Lukhanyo Am returns as the Sharks aim for Bordeaux scalp
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
The Sharks are excited to welcome back the South African Rugby Player of the Year nominee Lukhanyo Am as they aim to shoot down Bordeaux in their Heineken Champions Cup meeting.
The Sharks are in France for their group stage match against Bordeaux at Stade Chaban-Delmas on Friday (10pm, South African time).
Am, who has been out of the game since September due to a knee injury that needed the player to go under the knife, was named among the replacements for the game.
This will be the Sharks’ second game in the tournament after their excellent start to the European competition last week when they defeated England’s Harlequins.
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell said while Am may still be a bit rusty, there’s no doubt of what he can do and the coach is excited to see how the player fares against Bordeaux.
“Lukhanyo has been injured for quite a long time and I think it’s important for us to get him back on the field and give him a fair bit of time off the bench,” Powell said.
“Will he shoot the lights out? I think he is a quality player and we all know it. He is very talented and is one of those X-factor players who can create opportunities for you out of nothing.
“He might be still a little bit rusty but I’m also keen to see him back and see what type of form he is in.”
While Am’s X-factor should be key for the Sharks to maintain their strong start, the Durbanites will also need to dominate their opponents at scrums to stand a chance of winning in Bordeaux.
“We have had a look at Bordeaux's game against Gloucester last week and I think it’s important for us to have a strong scrum against them,” Powell said.
However, the coach was forced to make some changes to his forward pack after Ox Nche copped a three-week ban after being red-carded for a bad tackle against the Harlequins.
Nche, who had an excellent game before being sent off last week, has been replaced by Maritzburg College old boy Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Powell also brought back Thomas du Toit at tighthead while Carlu Sadie dropped out of the team.
“I think it [scrums] could be one of the areas we could target,” Powell said.
“It’s a pity we don’t have Ox available because of his red card, but again, we have all our hopes and beliefs in Ntuthuko Mchunu because of what he is capable of.”
Sharks Team: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Gerbrandt Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu.
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Lukhanyo Am.
