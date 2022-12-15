White 'would be amazed if any SA side has firepower' to win Champions Cup

“I would be amazed if any of the South African sides have the firepower. In a one-off game maybe you can beat a top side, but to consistently back it up week after week against teams that have a budget of R180m as opposed to R70m, I think we are kidding ourselves.
“We are going to [have to] find ways of keeping players such as Liebenberg, Jenkins, Snyman and Pollard and others guys in South Africa — that’s the only way we will be able to fight a gunfight with a gun.
“If we want to win it, we want guys playing abroad to come back and play for the franchises. If you took all the South Africans playing in this competition for foreign teams [back to South African franchises], I can tell you it will be a completely different competition.
“That’s why, wearing my Bulls hat, I am saying let’s hope we can get to that stage, let’s hope we can attract some of those players back to South Africa to play for these franchises.”
White said it is not all doom and gloom for South African teams in the Champions Cup, but patriotism might be the key to lure players back to play for local franchises.
“It is not [all] doom and gloom in that I don’t think it can never be done in the future. All I am saying is we need to be mindful of the situation where we are playing URC, Currie Cup and Champions Cup with the squads and budget constraints we have.
“There is a reason the big teams in football who spend the most on players are on top of the log. There is a reason top French clubs that spend the most are on top of the log.
“We must find a patriotic way of getting our players back here and to want to play for us in this big competition. Patriotism works in rugby union — just look at Ireland and New Zealand.
“Ireland are the No 1 team in the world and they don’t have one guy playing abroad, and they have a smaller player base compared to other countries.
“New Zealand have the second-least amount of rugby players but over the past 15 years or whatever they have dominated world rugby.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
White 'would be amazed if any SA side has firepower' to win Champions Cup
Image: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Bulls coach Jake White says local sides will have a better chance of winning the Heineken Champions Cup if they entice some of the many South African players following superior pay packets in Europe to return to the country.
White has welcomed the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers playing in the tournament but believes they are not strong enough to consistently compete with their well-resourced European counterparts.
The coach was speaking as the Bulls prepared to take on Exeter Chiefs in their second Champions Cup match at Sandy Park on Saturday.
“Every week I read about South Africans doing well overseas and it will be better if we could have those 'Saffas' — such as Hanro Liebenberg, Jason Jenkins, Raymond Rhule, Madosh Tambwe, Ivan van Zyl, Jacques Vermeulen, RG Snyman, Handrè Pollard — in our teams.
Bulls coach White explains complexities of juggling three tournaments
“If we could take those players and bring them into our regions, that’s where we were 10, 15 years ago with those players playing for Super Rugby franchises.
“Sometimes we have to learn from history if we want to compete at this level. Do you think our squads are strong enough to beat Toulouse in the quarterfinal, La Rochelle in the semifinals and Leinster away from home in the final on three consecutive weekends?”
The straight-talking White said it would be unrealistic to expect South African teams to compete on an equal footing with their European counterparts who have multimillion rand budgets.
“It is either you are disconnected from reality or there is going to be a lot of luck needed, considering we are also playing Currie Cup and in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Many positives Stormers can take from losing debut in Champions Cup
“I would be amazed if any of the South African sides have the firepower. In a one-off game maybe you can beat a top side, but to consistently back it up week after week against teams that have a budget of R180m as opposed to R70m, I think we are kidding ourselves.
“We are going to [have to] find ways of keeping players such as Liebenberg, Jenkins, Snyman and Pollard and others guys in South Africa — that’s the only way we will be able to fight a gunfight with a gun.
“If we want to win it, we want guys playing abroad to come back and play for the franchises. If you took all the South Africans playing in this competition for foreign teams [back to South African franchises], I can tell you it will be a completely different competition.
“That’s why, wearing my Bulls hat, I am saying let’s hope we can get to that stage, let’s hope we can attract some of those players back to South Africa to play for these franchises.”
White said it is not all doom and gloom for South African teams in the Champions Cup, but patriotism might be the key to lure players back to play for local franchises.
“It is not [all] doom and gloom in that I don’t think it can never be done in the future. All I am saying is we need to be mindful of the situation where we are playing URC, Currie Cup and Champions Cup with the squads and budget constraints we have.
“There is a reason the big teams in football who spend the most on players are on top of the log. There is a reason top French clubs that spend the most are on top of the log.
“We must find a patriotic way of getting our players back here and to want to play for us in this big competition. Patriotism works in rugby union — just look at Ireland and New Zealand.
“Ireland are the No 1 team in the world and they don’t have one guy playing abroad, and they have a smaller player base compared to other countries.
“New Zealand have the second-least amount of rugby players but over the past 15 years or whatever they have dominated world rugby.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Stormers can look forward to Frans as they put France behind them
SA Champions Cup teams should ignore negative comments: Mbonambi
Bok stars Am, Etzebeth and Kolisi lead SA Rugby awards nominations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos