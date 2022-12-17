Other benefits
In fact, in a wider context there were notable benefits to be derived from the clash. “There is progression. Just take a guy like Jordan (Hendrikse) to play Stade Francais on a Friday night with a ball that's wet, momentum going for us, then against us. The guys have picked up invaluable experience. I'm excited about where we are where we are going,” said Van Rooyen.
Kriel though is growing impatient.
“We don't just want to compete in the competition. We want to win the while thing,” he said before, adding. “This is a young team but that is not an excuse any more. We have to grow week by week,” insisted the captain.
Scorers:
Lions (30) — Tries Quan Horn (2), Andries Coetzee, Ruan Smith, Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2). Penalties: Hendrikse (2).
Stade Francais (12) — Tries: Leo Barre, Travis Hall. Conversion: Barre.
Lions do what was needed
A win over Stade Francais places them back in contention in the Challenge Cup
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The Lions completed a 30-12 win over Stade Francais to maintain their say in the Challenge Cup at Ellis Park on Friday.
Eight log points from their first two home Challenge Cup matches isn't quite the haul they had hoped for but at least they did what was required against the French team having had to settle for a draw last weekend against the Dragons.
“We got five points and we'll take it,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.
“They are third in the Top 14. They didn't bring their best team down but there is still some quality there. They have good scrumming forwards and good lanky backs who are dangerous.”
The win however came at a cost with star centre Henco van Wyk departing the scene early with injury. Van Rooyen did not know the severity of the injury but suggested that should reveal itself in the next 48 hours.
Laporte's fall from grace does not come as a shock
Stop start
The Lions played in fits and start. Captain Jaco Kriel admitted the team was not firing on all cylinders.
Having gone 20-5 to the good into the break the hosts failed to play with the same authority in attack in the second half. Stade Francais were perhaps unlucky to have a try disallowed in the first half when one of their players pushed the ball carrier into a tackler en route to the goal line.
“The first 32 minutes were really good. In the second half we have a few things to fix,” said Van Rooyen.
In the first half there were times when the Lions dazzled. A turn over from deep inside their own territory saw them hit to the left before Marius Louw put Quan Horn into space close to the touchline. The winger completed a splendid team try with a 60m dash.
The Lions however could not maintain the same surety when they were in possession with handling errors blighting their performance in greasy conditions.
Playing at night provided a few challenges. “December 16, 27 degrees at eight o'clock at night in Johannesburg is going to be humid. We are going to face the same challenge next week in Durban, probably 20 to 30% higher humidity,” said Van Rooyen in the hope his team learnt from the experience.
White 'would be amazed if any SA side has firepower' to win Champions Cup
