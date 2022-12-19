“It is going to be tough with the short turnaround, so let’s see,” said Dobson, perhaps already resigned to the prospect that they will miss Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Bulls in Cape Town.
However, the coach held out hope that Roos, who was a starter for the Springboks in their last match against England, may be fit for Friday's clash.
“We will see where Evan Roos is. I had a chat with him, and will have a look at him on Monday.
“Sacha may be another week. Scarra [Ntubeni] was meant to warm up [before Saturday's game], but he had a wedding — not his, I don’t think.
“Gary Porter is probably similar to Evan. I will check on him.”
Dobson intimated centre Du Plessis and utility back Alapati Leiua could be available for the Bulls clash.
The injuries partly explained the Stormers' drop in performance in the latter part of their match against London Irish. The visitors found traction and scored two tries that got them back into the match, though not within striking distance. The Stormers, however, scored a late try to lend respectability to the scoreboard.
They suffered a similar second-half collapse in their previous match away to Clermont Auvergne.
They can ill afford to do the same against the Bulls, who will be desperate to avenge their defeat in last season's URC final at the same venue.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Stormers' injury woes continue as lock Salmaan Moerat joins crocked list
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Stormers' 34-14 Champions Cup win over London Irish came at a cost, with more players joining an already long injury list.
The latest casualties are lock Salmaan Moerat who has a knee injury, while wing Leolin Zas and centre Ruhan Nel have calf complaints.
The Stormers are already without No 8 Evan Roos, utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, centre Dan du Plessis, loose forward Ernst van Rhyn and lock Adre Smith.
Coach John Dobson was far from sanguine about the trio's speedy recovery.
“Salmaan's is a serious injury,” said Dobson, adding that Moerat was undergoing a scan. “I can’t give you the exact nature of his injury, but it’s a consequential injury.
“Ruhan Nel has also been scanned. I doubt he will play next week. Zas as well.
“While I can’t tell you the exact nature of the injuries, I know Zas also has a calf strain, and we have to wait.
Stormers do enough to get the better of London Irish in Cape Town
“It is going to be tough with the short turnaround, so let’s see,” said Dobson, perhaps already resigned to the prospect that they will miss Friday's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Bulls in Cape Town.
However, the coach held out hope that Roos, who was a starter for the Springboks in their last match against England, may be fit for Friday's clash.
“We will see where Evan Roos is. I had a chat with him, and will have a look at him on Monday.
“Sacha may be another week. Scarra [Ntubeni] was meant to warm up [before Saturday's game], but he had a wedding — not his, I don’t think.
“Gary Porter is probably similar to Evan. I will check on him.”
Dobson intimated centre Du Plessis and utility back Alapati Leiua could be available for the Bulls clash.
The injuries partly explained the Stormers' drop in performance in the latter part of their match against London Irish. The visitors found traction and scored two tries that got them back into the match, though not within striking distance. The Stormers, however, scored a late try to lend respectability to the scoreboard.
They suffered a similar second-half collapse in their previous match away to Clermont Auvergne.
They can ill afford to do the same against the Bulls, who will be desperate to avenge their defeat in last season's URC final at the same venue.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
WATCH | Sharks' rise continues under Powell as Werner Kok brings 'WWE skills' to Champions Cup
A year in which northern lights shone
Bulls exposed by Chiefs in Champions Cup
SA rugby bullish about European success
White 'would be amazed if any SA side has firepower' to win Champions Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos