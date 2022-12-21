Because of playing in the Champions Cup, which has added to the URC and the Currie Cup, local teams find themselves playing during the Christmas break.
Bulls forwards coach Winter hopes rested players up to scratch against Stormers
Bulls forwards coach Russell Winter has defended their decision take a “weakened” team to their Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Exeter Chiefs in England last weekend.
With one eye on the United Rugby Championship (URC) South African derby against the Stormers on Friday in Cape Town, coach Jake White rested a number of regular players for the trip to the UK where they lost 44-14 to Exeter on Saturday.
“It’s not a gamble, everybody plans a certain way and the proof will be in the way we perform on Friday night against the Stormers, whether the plan worked or not,” he said as they prepared for the trip to the Mother City.
“It was hugely important to make sure that rotation happens and players who were left behind get a chance to recover because there are so many games this season.”
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers vs Bulls: a north/south rivalry steeped in tradition and respect
‘We haven’t shown the world our best,’ says Sharks eighth man Phepsi Buthelezi ahead of Lions game
“These two weeks doesn’t feel like the guys really had a break because they were training through that period. We are trying to manage their bodies and get fit players on the field.”
Winter also indicated that flanker Cyle Brink has returned to training.
“Cyle is fully fit again, but unfortunately we lost David Kriel in that last game we played. He [Cyle] is on the field and trying to get back in the mix. I am not sure if he will be fully fit for Friday night in Cape Town, though he has been running with the boys.”
