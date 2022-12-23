Rugby

Powell says squad management going to be key in navigating URC and Champions Cup

23 December 2022 - 10:00 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell during their United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff at Kings Park on November 27 2022.File image
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell says good squad management is going to be key for his side as they try to chase success in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Heineken Champions Cup.

The Sharks have made a great start in the Champions Cup with two victories from as many outings.

They now switch their focus to the URC when they face the Lions in a South African derby at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Friday (5pm).

For the Lions game, Powell made at least 10 changes with Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi named on the bench while superstar Eben Etzebeth and hooker Bongi Mbonambi didn’t make the team.

After playing off the bench in the last game, Lukhanyo Am is back in the starting line-up.

“It’s part of our rotational policy and some other reasons we have not selected them. We wanted to give them a bit of a break,” Powell said.

“If you look at the amount of game time Siya and Eben got over the past few months, not just for the Sharks but for South Africa as well, it is crucial for us to manage them well because we are in a block where we are going to play 11 consecutive games.

“We are in the fifth game, so there’s six games after this. It’s going to be important to make sure we manage the squad well to get through these 11 games,” he said.

The URC is where the Sharks would like to see improvements to move up the log standings.

The Durbanites are in position 10 with 19 points from seven outings.

They are 24 points behind top of the table Leinster who have played two more games.

“We always want to do well, no matter which game we are going to,” Powell said.

“We had two good games in the EPCR competition [Champions Cup] and we would like to keep that momentum and flow.

“It’s very important for us to try to keep continuity in our team selection. We tried to select the best team available for this game against the Lions.

“It’s a home game for us and every game is important for us, but our home games are really important.

“Whether you play in the Heineken Champions Cup or in the URC competition, we will always try to be successful.”

Teams

Sharks: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi (captain), 7 Jeandre Labuschagne, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Vincent Tshituka, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Thomas du Toit.

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Gerbrandt Grobler, 20 Siya Kolisi, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Ben Tapuai.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Rynhardt Jonker, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Quan Horn, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Ruan Venter, 7 Darrien Landsberg, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel (captain), 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 JP Smith.

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Stean Pienaar.

