Stormers down Bulls to join in the festive spirit

23 December 2022 - 22:14
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Steven Kitshoff of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

For a while the Stormers looked in danger of bottling it against a resurgent and at times belligerent Bulls team but then they made the champagne corks pop.

This United Rugby Championship (URC) match was firmly in the balance with half an hour to go but then the Stormers sparkled with effervescent energy scoring three tries, two well in the realm of sensational to beat down the challenge of the Bulls in a 37-27 win.

The home team seemed to share in the festive spirit created by an enthusiastic crowd of just over 30,000 as they put distance between themselves and a team that kept playing catch-up.

Captain Steven Kitshoff, hooker Joseph Dweba, playing possibly his best match since joining the franchise, were two of the home team's heavy hitters, while No8 Hacjivah Dayimani again delivered a performance worthy of mention in higher circles.

Kitshoff helped set the bar in the way the Stormers made their presence felt in the collisions, while Dweba proved a bundle of energy when he was put in possession.

Dayimani's work rate was exemplary and his link work with the backs asked difficult questions of the Bulls' defence.

Stormers halfbacks Manie Libbok and Paul de Wet marvellously marshalled the back division, while Leolin Zas relished the challenge against more exalted three quarters.

A five-minute burst starting in the 50th minute helped decisively separate the two teams as the Stormers surged into a commanding position. They used vastly different methods in gaining that advantage.

Dweba bustled over after impressive build-up play before a full throttle team try got the crowd off their feet.

Centre Suleiman Hartzenberg dotted down but it was an exhilarating surge up the right hand touchline that saw the home team handle the ball with poise and confidence that caught the Bulls short.

It was one of the tries of the competition with the crowd off their feet as Hartzenberg closed in on the try line.

Zas then rounded off the scoring burst with a try that is testament to his dimensions and determination.

The Bulls however deserve kudos for staying in the fight but they were also their worst enemies.

Their coach Jake White was far from pleased with the way his team suffered at the hands of the referee in last season's URC final against the same opposition and his team again suffered in the penalty count.

White made several cryptic references after the final about the officiating and he would have been exasperated at the way the first quarter unfolded here on Friday.

His team again fell on the wrong side of the law and their recidivism helped the Stormers build a handy 13-3 lead thanks in part to the Bulls losing two players to the sin bin.

To be fair to the Bulls, they came out with a lot of lustre and were perhaps a little over eager to steal the march on the home team.

To be fair to the Stormers, they did a few things better than the Bulls in the opening period.

They took command of the high ball and proved more proficient contesting for the scraps.

Marco van Staden, his 10-minute stint in the sin bin notwithstanding, toiled tirelessly, while Elrigh Louw, another recipient of the yellow card, applied himself in the same way.

At the back Kurt-Lee Arendse was full of gusto. Why he chose to run straight at Kitshoff in the 46th minute only to get bounced back is a mystery. He left the field for his head to be assessed but was deemed fit to return.

For his team however, Christmas will come and go with a headache or two.

Scorers

Stormers (37) — A penalty try, Joseph Dweba, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Leolin Zas. Conversions: Manie Libbok (3). Penalties: Libbok (3)

Bulls (27) — Tries: Nizaam Carr, Marco van Staden, Bismarck du Plessis. Conversions: Johan Goosen (2), Chris Smit. Penalties: Goosen (2).

