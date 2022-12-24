Stormers showed Bulls their DNA

Rugby

Damian Willemse of the Stormers contests the high ball against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship match in Cape Town on Friday.
The Stormers' DNA was self evident in the manner they downed the Bulls 37-27, their coach John Dobson enthused after their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Friday.

He had witnessed his team more than match the Bulls in a prickly and highly physical confrontation before they dazzled their way into a commanding position in the game's third quarter.

The Stormers who are second on the URC points table also enhanced their prospects of claiming the shield title with a performance that met with wide approval from the well populated stands in Cape Town Stadium.

“The real DNA of the Stormers are those tries. I'm really proud and pleased for the people here. To get 30-odd-thousand people here to see those tries makes us extremely happy,” said Dobson.

It wasn't just the three tries in five minutes after the 50th minute which enabled the Stormers to decisively pull away from the Bulls that got the crowd on their feet, but the dazzling way in which they did it.

A sweeping move performed at high speed down the right flank resulting in a try for Suleiman Hartzenberg brought delirium before Leolin Zas effectively delivered the killer blow with another try two minutes later.

“I thought Damian Willemse was exceptional,” remarked Dobson about another backliner that stood out.

While the backs got on the scoresheet it was the honest endeavour up front of captain Steven Kitshoff, Joseph Dweba and Hacjivah Dayimani that helped break the Bulls' resolve.

The hosts stood up in the physical confrontations in a match that had its fair share of needle.

