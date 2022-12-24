Powell is happy with how the team has improved over the past few weeks and the focus over the coming weeks will be on bettering other areas of the game that are still lacking.
'The team is starting to believe that we can be successful,' says Sharks director of rugby Powell
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Having won the first battle to restore his players' faith, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell is now looking to bring perfection to their game.
Since taking over the coaching duties at the franchise, Powell has led the Sharks to four wins on the trot, two in the United Rugby Championship (URC) and two in the Heineken Champions Cup.
On Friday, Powell led the Sharks to a 37-10 victory in the URC at Kings Park Stadium in Durban and the mentor was satisfied with the performance.
“I think we always push for that perfect game where we get everything right. At times we had glimpses of it whether it was in attack or defence or even how we managed our kicking game,” Powell said.
“But unfortunately we couldn’t keep it up for 80 minutes.
“I think in that first 15 minutes we were really clinical, scored those two tries and with soft moments we let them back into the game,” he said.
“If you get that momentum you have got to stay on top of them because if you give them momentum back it is obviously difficult to get it back.
“But it’s a step in the right direction. As a team we are going in the right direction. It’s just a case of looking at this game and knowing where we can improve and be better. We need to work harder to make a step against the Bulls.”
