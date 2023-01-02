Are the Boks ready for the World Cup in 2023? Here's how they did last year

The pressure swung the other way after the result and a subsequent loss to Australia in Adelaide, with some questioning whether Nienaber was the right man to lead the Boks.
South Africa responded in the best way possible, breaking their years-long winless streak in Australia by beating the Wallabies.
The Springboks now had an outside chance of winning the Rugby Championship if they beat Argentina both at home and away, and other results went their way.
In the end, they got the results they needed but big wins for the All Blacks saw the trophy head to New Zealand.
For all the lows of defeat to the All Blacks and Wallabies, there were great moments from the Springboks during the Rugby Championship campaign.
Jaden Hendricks, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie showed the future of the Springboks is bright, while senior players showed their experience in several moments when it counted. Several players, including Cheslin Kolbe, Handrè Pollard and Damian Willemse were also on their way off the treatment table from injury.
The World Cup squad had not yet been decided, but it at least looked like it had some shape.
As the year wound down, the Springboks headed out on tour for matches against world number one Ireland, France, Italy and England, and several Springbok A side matches.
The Springboks will be hoping to gain momentum ahead of their Rugby World Cup defence this year after a 2022 of could-have-beens.
The Springboks will take the field in September for their opening World Cup match against Scotland in France, having won the previous competition in 2019.
While it is many months until the tournament kicks off, the build-up started several months ago with several key matches last year.
Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria was rocking in July when spectators packed the stadium for the Springboks' first home Test match played before a capacity crowd in over two years. They were treated to a spectacle, with SA beating Wales 32-29.
The Springboks narrowly lost the second match in the series 13-12 in Bloemfontein, Wales' first Test win over the Boks on South African soil, before recovering to again get one over their visitors in Cape Town.
The series gave coach Jacques Nienaber a look at his side and their various shapes ahead of the Rugby Championship a month later, with several players catching the eye but the side looking uninspired at times.
Fleeting moments during a big win in the final match hinted at the true potential of the Boks, but Nienaber was given time and space to tinker for a winning combo.
Boks give big performance to clinch series against Wales in Cape Town
The Springboks headed into the Rugby Championship in search of some positive results and momentum and started brightly with a 26-10 win against New Zealand in Mbombela, Nelspruit.
The massive victory had fans dreaming of further glory and put more pressure on under-fire New Zealand coach Ian Foster. A second loss against the Springboks may have seen Foster get the boot and put SA in the driving seat for the Rugby Championship title, but it wasn't to be.
In a highly entertaining game at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, the All Blacks pulled off a 35-23 win. The loss perhaps showed more about the Boks than the win a week prior, with discipline and shape missing in key moments.
If they wanted to see out games and send an early message ahead of the World Cup, the Boks needed a strong start, composure and focus.
Mentally frail Springboks bomb
As the year wound down, the Springboks headed out on tour for matches against world number one Ireland, France, Italy and England, and several Springbok A side matches.
A squad’s midweek matches could be as important for RWC preparations as Test tours
A far from brilliant Ireland still got the better of the Boks, beating them 19-16, before France beat SA for the first time in 13 years, underlining there is still work to be done before the rugby showpiece.
SA ended their outgoing tour with wins over Italy and England.
The Springboks will face several teams in the run-up to the World Cup, including warm up matches against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff and the All Blacks at Twickenham in England in August.
The Springboks meet Scotland, Romania, Ireland and Tonga in the group stages of the World Cup.
Could we be celebrating a second consecutive Rugby World Cup title for the Boks later this year?
